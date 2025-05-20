CISA Adopts OEM Public-Private Partnerships (P3) Sponsored Webinar Series as New Curricula Component

In a significant step toward strengthening private sector preparedness, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has incorporated the Private Sector Preparedness Response and Recovery (PSPR2) Seminar Series, titled “Mass Casualty Impact and Recovery” into the revamped e-learning course Active Shooter: What You Can Do (IS-907 .A), which can be found on FEMA’s Emergency Management Institute (EMI).

This addition underscores both the return on investment and the importance of collaboration between businesses and government agencies in responding to and recovering from mass casualty events. These efforts also demonstrate the tangible long-term value that Public-Private Partnerships can deliver.

Each 90-minute seminar features subject matter experts from across industries and government sharing critical infrastructure best practices, lessons learned, and planning tools to enhance emergency preparedness. Tailored for companies and organizations seeking to bolster their response capabilities, the seminar provides actionable insights for navigating the complexities of mass casualty events.

The PSPR2 Seminar Series was delivered in partnership with multiple organizations, including the Alaska Partnership for Infrastructure Protection, Albertsons Crisis and Business Continuity Management, the American Red Cross, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Idaho Office of Emergency Management, New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services, Oregon Department of Emergency Management Public-Private Partnerships (P3) Program, and Washington Emergency Management Division, with logistics provided by G&H International, Inc.

OEM’s P3 program is a cornerstone in fostering collaboration between the private and public sectors, ensuring that communities are better prepared to manage crises. Public-Private Partnerships enable the seamless sharing of resources, expertise, and networks, making disaster response and recovery more efficient. From supply chain coordination to infrastructure support, these partnerships play a vital role in safeguarding communities.

As Sonya McCormick, Public-Private Partnership Manager at Oregon Department of Emergency Management, aptly puts it, “Collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential for a resilient emergency response. By bringing stakeholders together, we create stronger, more adaptable solutions for managing crises.”

For more information on the OEM P3 Program, contact Sonya McCormick at Sonya.MCCORMICK@oem.oregon.gov.