Governor Kotek Announces Final Veto Decisions, Signing Letters

Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced her final veto decisions on bills from the 2025 legislative session, as well as signing letters. The announcement follows a notice of potential vetoes pursuant to Article V, section 15b, of the Oregon Constitution that the Governor provided last week. Governor Kotek said:

“I am grateful to Oregon legislators for responding to our state’s most pressing needs and sending good bills to my desk, and to the Oregonians who reached out to my office to weigh in.

“Following last week’s notice of potential vetoes, I considered all perspectives and gathered additional information before making final decisions, which I believe reflect what is best for the state.

“I want to thank Willamette Falls Trust for proactively reaching out to my office with additional information following my notice, and subsequently committing to a set of expectations I set to approve the funds.”

Find the Governor’s signing letter for House Bill 5006 here, specific to the Willamette Falls Trust allocation.

Veto list:

Senate Bill 976 - Allows an individual to verify whether cattle are pregnant without holding a valid license issued by the Oregon State Veterinary Medical Examining Board under certain circumstances. See veto letter here.

Senate Bill 1047 - Requires Curry County and the Water Resources Department to expedite review of applications for use on specified lands. See veto letter here.

Every bill from the 2025 session that the Governor signed or vetoed, including House Bill 3428 which was signed, as well as accompanying signing letters, can be found here.



Editor’s note: The Governor vetoed more bills introduced by the majority party than the minority party in the 2025 legislative session.