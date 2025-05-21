GRAY GHOST PLANTATION NOW BOOKING DEER, QUAIL AND TURKEY HUNTS IN GEORGIA FOR 2025/2026

Quail hunter at Gray Ghost Plantation Whitetail deer hunter and their trophy at Gray Ghost Plantation Turkey hunter and their trophy at Gray Ghost Plantation

GRAY GHOST PLANTATION IS NOW BOOKING DEER, QUAIL AND TURKEY HUNTS IN GEORGIA FOR 2025/2026

MAUK, GA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GEORGIA WHITETAIL DEER HUNTS - 2025/2026 Dates AvailableGray Ghost Plantation, aptly named because the property once belonged to an old confederate officer who is buried on the property, is a family-owned and operated private hunting operation located in remote west central Georgia.Hidden among the scrub oak sandhill ridges, mature loblolly and longleaf pines, and mature hardwoods; Gray Ghost is one of the best kept hidden treasures in Georgia for BIG whitetail deer!At Gray Ghost we follow strict quality deer management practices. Our year-round management program includes prescribed burning, large food plot maintenance, mineral stations and a high protein/mineral supplemental feeding program. Not just to attract and hold deer but more importantly to provide them with the best habitat and all the nutrients needed to grow to their fullest potential.As a result, our whitetail population is healthy and thriving, which means we can offer you the best fair chase opportunity to fill your tag and your freezer with a Georgia Giant at competitive rates. GEORGIA BOBWHITE QUAIL HUNTS - 2026 Dates AvailableGeorgia has long been known as the Quail Hunting Capital of the World. In keeping with our southern heritage and tradition, Gray Ghost Plantation specializes in professionally guided quail hunts.The mature pine plantations and well managed fields, mixed with broomsedge and native grasses make for some of the finest bobwhite quail habitat anywhere in the state and some of the most beautiful landscapes anywhere on the planet.Our expert guides and their well-trained dogs will help you step back in time to experience the true southern quail hunting culture where the camaraderie with other hunters, the joy of watching the dogs work, the exhilaration from the “rush of the flush” and the bounty of a good hunt will create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.We offer half-day, full day and weekend hunts. Without question Gray Ghost Plantation is a wing shooter's paradise and one of the premier quail hunting destinations in the southeast. GEORGIA WILD TURKEY HUNTS - 2026 Dates AvailableThe allure of hunting wild turkey has also been a long-standing tradition in the south. At Gray Ghost Plantation our overall management program including predator management, combined with a limited number of turkey hunts equals a high population of wild turkey with very low hunting pressure. The upside for Gray Ghost hunters is a high 90% success rate! Our professional turkey hunting guides are some of the best and well-respected guides in the outdoor industry.Regardless if you’re looking to take your first bird, complete your NWTF Grand Slam, U.S. Slam, Royal Slam, World Slam or if you're just looking for an opportunity to hunt low pressured eastern wild turkey, Gray Ghost Plantation has the hunt of a lifetime waiting for you right here in the heart of Georgia.As part of our management program there are limited hunts offered each season and these spots fill quickly.THE LODGENestled in the natural beauty of the peaceful southern pine plantation of Gray Ghost sits the Lodge. The lodge is a combination of southern hospitality and rustic charm in and of itself. It serves as the central meeting place for your stay with us and is designed to create a relaxing, comfortable atmosphere. With its hardwood floors to the knotted pine walls the lodge is a step back into a “peaceful state of mind” that most long for but seldom find.The wrap around porch offers our guests the opportunity to escape the external stressors of daily life, sit in quiet reflection while listening to the breeze whisper through the Georgia pines or socialize with others. The lodge is genuinely a special place where after a day in the field, short sips and tall tales are often shared, laughter fills the air and memories continue to be made.We also understand that an essential part of your overall hunting experience includes great food, and we take pride in serving you some of the best home-cooked meals you’ll find anywhere in the south. Breakfast, lunch and supper are served each day, and we look forward to dining with you around our table. If you have special needs or concerns, please let us know ahead of time so that we can accommodate you.We are remote, but not that far away. The plantation is located in rural Taylor and Schley Counties forty-five minutes from Americus, Columbus and Macon Georgia. One hour and fifty-five minutes south of Atlanta. Our goal isn’t to get you to simply come hunt with us. Our goal is to ensure that your overall experience with Gray Ghost Plantation is an unforgettable investment in your happiness, making memories that last a lifetime and leave you wanting to come back again. This is more than just a hunt!BOOKINGWE ARE BOOKING NOW for the 2025/2026 hunting season. There are limited dates available for more information on dates and rates call 478-334-5841 or e-mail waynegilbertjr@gmail.com

