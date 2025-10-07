The 2025–2026 Georgia Quail Hunting Season Starts Soon, Bookings Open With Quail Hunting Georgia

Quail hunter and his dog

MAUK, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GEORGIA BOBWHITE QUAIL HUNTS - 2025-2026 Hunting Season DatesOur family-owned hunting Lodge in Taylor County, Georgia, is now accepting bookings for its 2025–2026 quail hunting season.The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced the official 2025–2026 hunting season dates for bobwhite quail, a cherished tradition among upland bird hunters across the state. The statewide quail hunting season will run from November 8, 2025, through February 28, 2026, offering nearly four full months to enjoy hunting one of Georgia’s most iconic game birds.This season continues the state’s commitment to regulated, sustainable hunting practices while supporting habitat conservation efforts. The 2026 portion of the season includes January and February when bird movement and cooler temperatures combine for the best hunting conditions.QUAIL HUNTING AT ITS FINEST - Experience Classic Bobwhite Quail HuntingHunt along expert guides and well-trained bird dogs for the best wing-shooting experience, followed by the thrill of the flush.You can choose half-day hunts, full-day hunts, or extended weekend shoots. This flexibility is ideal for individuals, corporate groups, or friends and family.A great part of quail hunting is experiencing the dog’s training come together in the field. Observe the dogs meticulously work with their nose to the ground searching for the scent of the bird, then watch their entire demeanor shift in an instant once they catch that scent.That’s when our guides help move you into position for the best shot opportunity, followed by the rush of the flush and the sound of the shots.While the bobwhite quail is excellent table fare, the thrill of the hunt what quail hunting is all about. Our guides are experienced outdoor professionals and the bond they share with their dogs makes them a team that works together to ensure that you experience more than just a hunt. GEORGIA QUAIL HUNTING PLANTATION - The Perfect Hunting GroundsSpanning over 1,200 acres of meticulously managed pine and grassland habitat, our plantation offers professionally guided bobwhite quail hunts that perfectly blend tradition, camaraderie, and southern hospitality.You can find us just 45 minutes from Americus, Columbus, and Macon, and under two hours from Atlanta. Our plantation strikes the perfect balance between easy access and secluded wilderness. Quail hunts receive limited bookings, ensuring minimal hunting pressure and abundant opportunities.The history, heritage and tradition of the quail hunting culture is ingrained in our lives and everything we do. Our year round management program strives to enhance the quail habitat through prescribed burns, select planting and predator management. GEORGIA QUAIL HUNTING LODGE - Get Ready to Enjoy Southern HospitalityGuests are welcomed into an inviting lodge featuring pine walls, hardwood floors, a wrap-around porch, and high–definition satellite TV. Southern-style home cooking is served tri‐daily, with attention to dietary preferences.Set within our serene southern pine plantation, the Lodge offers guests a blend of traditional charm and true Southern hospitality. Serving as the central gathering place during your stay, the Lodge is designed to provide a warm, welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. From the rich hardwood floors to the pine walls, every detail invites you to unwind and enjoy a simpler, more peaceful lifestyle.Whether you prefer relaxing with the gentle sound of the Georgia breeze in the pines or sharing stories and laughter with fellow hunters after a day in the field, the cabin’s porch provides a perfect escape. It is a space to share tales, where you can make friendships, or simply enjoy the sounds of nature.We also believe that a great hunting experience isn’t complete without great food. That’s why we proudly serve hearty, home-cooked Southern meals for breakfast, lunch, and supper each day. Resting in the lodges is an important part of hunting, where you can enjoy a sunrise breakfast and swap stories over dinner. We look forward to sharing our table with you. If you have dietary needs or special requests, please let us know in advance so we can ensure your comfort.NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONSWE ARE BOOKING NOW for the 2025/2026 quail hunting season. With dates filling fast, early booking is recommended to secure preferred packages. For availability and pricing details, call 478-334-5841 or e-mail waynegilbertjr@gmail.com

