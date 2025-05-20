Global Road Safety Training Initiative - Tanzania: Road Data Management System App - Okoa Maisha

The "Road Data Management System App" focused on creating and implementing a mobile app to collect, synchronize, and analyse road incident data, providing traffic police with advanced tools and training to enhance road safety.

Key Activities

App Development: Created a functional mobile app for incident data collection, synchronization, and GPS tracking.

Training: Provided training materials and equipment to the traffic police, including smart devices and deployment plans.

Public Awareness: Conducted PR and communications advocacy to raise awareness about the app and road safety through media activities.

Monitoring and Evaluation: Established mechanisms to monitor app usage and performance, collecting feedback from stakeholders.

Quantitative Aspects

Training: 85 traffic police officers were trained across three districts.

Media Coverage: Extensive media outreach achieved over 38 million impressions through various channels, including print, radio, TV, blogs, YouTube, and Instagram.

Qualitative Aspects

The project involved comprehensive training sessions for traffic police, deployment of smart devices, and ongoing public engagement. The media campaign played a crucial role in raising awareness about the app and road safety.

Enhanced the capacity of traffic police to collect and manage incident data effectively. Increased public awareness and engagement in road safety initiatives.

Most Significant Change (MSC): The most significant change observed was the improvement in the capacity of traffic police to manage and respond to road incidents more efficiently, thanks to the new technology and training provided. This change was complemented by

heightened public awareness and participation in road safety measures, leading to a noticeable improvement in road safety perceptions and practices.