Get Ready to Rock: Aranda, the Founder, and A.D.A.M. Music Project Hit the Road This Summer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rock fans, get ready for a summer to remember as the explosive duo Aranda , Austin Winkler’s the Founder , and the red-hot A.D.A.M. Music Project unite for a high-octane, nine-city North American tour. Kicking off July 24th in Madison, Wisconsin, and wrapping August 3rd in West Dundee, Illinois, this powerhouse lineup promises pure rock adrenaline.The night kicks off with A.D.A.M. Music Project, riding the momentum of their latest album Punch Out. The project’s title track has soared on Apple and Amazon charts and earned a spotlight on MTV LIVE’s Metal Thrashing Madness Show.Co-headlining the show is Oklahoma rock duo Aranda, known for their electrifying chemistry and dynamic stage presence. Their new EP, Acoustic, Vol. 2, dropped May 9th and features a powerful mix of fan-favorite reworks and brand-new songs, hinting at a full-length album due this fall. With 20 years under their belt, Aranda continues to bring raw emotion and stadium-worthy sound.Rounding out this powerhouse line-up is the Founder, Austin John Winkler’s latest project following his days fronting Hinder. His March EP release, Walking Ded, drew critical praise for its gritty vocals and emotional depth. Expect a high-impact, unforgettable set!Check out the Summer 2025 tour dates here (more dates to be announced):July 24: The Annex - Madison, WIJuly 25: The Machine Shop - Flint, MIJuly 27: King Of Clubs - Columbus, OHJuly 29: Iron Works- Buffalo, NYJuly 30:The Vault - New Bedford, MAJuly 31: Landis Theatre - Vineland, NJAugust 1:RaceHorse Tavern - Thomasville, PAAugust 2: The Afterlife - Akron, OHAugust 3: Rookie's Rochaus - West Dundee, ILAbout the Founder:Austin John Winkler, the multi-platinum selling rockstar and former frontman of Hinder, returns with a bold new chapter: the Founder. More than just a name, the Founder symbolizes Austin’s complete artistic rebirth. With this new musical entity, he has hit the reset button, taking full control of the creative process and allowing the music to exist within a collective identity rather than a single persona.On March 14, Austin unveiled the Founder’s debut six-track EP, Walking Ded, a testament to his hunger for raw, authentic rock and roll. Swapping self-destructive habits for the clarity of creation, the Founder channels his energy into his guitar, delivering a message of resilience and reinvention for both longtime fans and new listeners alike.About Aranda:Formed by brothers Dameon and Gabe in 2001, Aranda is an emotionally charged rock band out of Oklahoma City. The brothers made their national debut with their self-titled effort released on Astonish Entertainment that found the brothers with their first two hit singles “Still In The Dark” and Whyyyawannabringmedown” with the latter being covered by pop sensation Kelly Clarkson. In 2012 the brothers released their sophomore record Stop The World that yielded 2 top 15 hits with “Satisfied” and “One More Lie”. The album was produced by Johnny K. Relentless touring around the country followed and the band was direct support to bands like Daughtry, 3 Doors Down, Sevendust, Halestorm, Shaman’s Harvest, Puddle Of Mudd, Three Days Grace, 10 Years and many more. 2015 brought another album entitled “Not The Same”. It was produced by Kato Khandwala and offered up 2 more Top 20 radio hits with “Don’t Wake Me” and “We Are The Enemy”. The album sold well and again another year of touring the country. The brothers then took an extended break in 2017 and then kicked things off with “Recollections Of A Painted Year” in the summer of 2022. Their newest EP release, Acoustic, Vol. 2, was released on May 9, 2025 and blends fan-favorite tracks with fresh material, offering a glimpse of what’s to come from their anticipated full-length album this fall. 20 years later the brothers are still doing what they’ve loved to do together their whole lives.About A.D.A.M. Music Project:Since bursting onto the scene in 2022, A.D.A.M. Music Project has become a force to be reckoned with, amassing a devoted global following with over 60 songs inspired by video games, beloved characters, and the vibrant gaming culture that unites fans worldwide. Fueled by gritty riffs, soaring vocals, and thunderous energy, their catalog spans hard rock, metal rock, classic rock, and powerful ballad rock, resonating with gamers and music lovers alike. This unrelenting passion for rock has cemented their status as trailblazers in a genre they’ve boldly carved out for themselves.The band’s all new Punch Out album is a full-on celebration of gaming legends, with standout tracks like “Black Heart,” inspired by ‘Diablo’ from the Diablo series; “Two Worlds,” drawn from Sonic’s enigmatic rival ‘Shadow’; “Take Until They Break,” paying homage to ‘Team Rocket’ from Pokémon; “Killing Machine,” built around ‘Pathfinder’ from Apex Legends; and “Killer Bee,” a tribute to ‘Cammy from’ Street Fighter. With over 500,000 fans and counting, this release marks A.D.A.M. Music Project’s boldest chapter yet.Fans won’t want to miss what’s next—A.D.A.M. Music Project is hitting the road in 2025 for an epic tour that promises to bring their dynamic sound and infectious energy to stages everywhere.For more information on the Summer 2025 Tour, please contact:

