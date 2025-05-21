Weber County, UT Trades Manual Permitting for Modern Efficiency with OpenGov

WEBER COUNTY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After learning its legacy system would soon be obsolete and unsupported, Weber County, UT began searching for a modern solution that could automate workflows and reduce compliance risks. The County selected a long-term partner in OpenGov, the leader in cloud software built specifically for local government.Located in Northern Utah, Weber County faced mounting challenges with its outdated permitting platform, including manual inspection scheduling, spreadsheet-based task tracking, and no mobile field capabilities for inspectors. County leaders wanted a solution with online inspection scheduling, offline access for field staff, and user-friendly tools for applicants. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its modern, intuitive design and “out-of-the-box” workflows that don’t require heavy IT resources to configure.With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Weber County is eager to move away from paper-based processes and fragmented data. Staff anticipate greater visibility into project status, real-time inspection updates in the field, and automated routing to keep tasks on schedule. The new platform’s seamless integration with their current ERP and GIS tools is also expected to enhance accuracy and reduce administrative workload.“This is all about making processes faster, better, and easier for us—but at the same time delivering the best customer service possible. And I think these are the kind of tools that are going to help us," said Stan Berniche, Building Official.OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the OpenGov Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen the public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.

