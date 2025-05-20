$500,000 Vaccine Injury Compensation Awarded to Minnesota Man in Federal Claims Court

Vaccine Administration

Guillaine Barre injury from Flu Vaccine

WASHINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims,Vaccine Court has awarded $500,000 in compensation to Alan Lien, a Wisconsin resident, for injuries sustained as a result of an influenza vaccination. The decision, issued by Special Master Herbrina D.S. Young on March 13, 2025 (Court File No. 21-2006V) resolves a claim filed under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), a no-fault alternative to the traditional legal system for resolving vaccine injury claims.

Mr. Lien, represented by attorney Randy Knutson of Knutson Casey Law Firm in Mankato, Minnesota, filed his petition in October 2021. He alleged that a flu shot administered in October 2019 led to the development of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), a rare but serious neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves.

After a detailed review of medical records and legal submissions, the Court ruled in February 2023 that Mr. Lien was entitled to compensation. Mr. Lien lost his job working as a driver for Frito Lay due to his injuries. The Court made a determination of a final amount for damages—agreed to by both parties in a March 2025 stipulation—that includes a lump sum payment of $500,000 to cover all eligible damages under federal vaccine injury law.

“This is a significant outcome for Mr. Lien and a recognition of the life-altering impact this condition has had on him, and helps cover his lost wages.” said attorney Randy Knutson. “We are grateful the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program exists to support individuals who suffer rare but serious adverse effects from routine immunizations.”

The Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, established in 1986, is administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and provides compensation to individuals injured by covered vaccines. The program is funded by a small excise tax on each dose of vaccine administered in the United States. The program is overseen by the Vaccine Court, U.S. Court of Claims, in Washington D.C.

Knutson Casey is a Minnesota-based law firm focusing on personal injury, civil litigation, and vaccine injury claims. The firm has extensive experience helping clients navigate the complex legal and medical aspects of vaccine-related injuries.

Knutson Casey Law Firm

Phone: 507 344-8888

Email: Randy@knutsoncasey.com

Website: www.knutsoncasey.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.