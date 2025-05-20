MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/20/2025

May 20, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 20, 2025

On 5/8/2025, Tpr Phelps responded to a residence on Primrose Willow Lane, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a robbery. Investigation revealed that Darnajah Rochelle Warrick, 18 of Lexington Park, MD sprayed two juvenile victims with pepper spray, physically assaulted them, and then fled the scene. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division responded to assist. Warrick was later located in Calvert County where she was arrested and transported to the Leonardtown Barrack for questioning. She was then taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Armed Robbery, Robbery, Mace/Chem Device – Int/Injure, Theft: $100 to Under $1,500, and Second Degree Assault x2.

On 5/12/2025, Tpr Kelsey responded to the McDonalds, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a trespassing. Investigation revealed that Kervon Malik Foote, 24 of Piney Point, MD was previously issued a notice not to trespass. Foote was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where a secondary search revealed suspected Cannabis. Foote was charged with Trespassing and Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.

On 5/14/2025, Tpr Oliva Flores responded to a residence on Sandgates Road, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of a disturbance. Upon arrival of Troopers, Kathy Marie Crawford, 59 of Mechanicsville, MD became irate and interfered with the investigation. Crawford was detained pending further investigation and then proceeded to kick Tpr Oliva Flores in the leg. Crawford was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault – LE/P&P/FIRE/EM, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order and Obstructing & Hindering.

On 5/15/2025, Tpr Abdel Wahab conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Pegg Lane, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Dimitrick Lashawn Young, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was wanted through King George County, VA for Possession of Child Pornography x5, Reproduction of Child Pornography x5, and Consensual Sex with Child 15Y+ x10. Young was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged as a Fugitive From Justice – VA. Young will be extradited to Virginia where his warrant will be served.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 5/15/2025, Christopher Ray Jaques, 44 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler

On 5/16/2025, Leslie Young, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 5/7/2025, Joseph Louis Herbert Jr, 68 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/7/2025, Rebecca Ann Howard, 51 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Cpl Johnson for FTA: Driving without a required license x2

On 5/8/2025, Kelly Anne Martone, 34 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrick for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/11/2025, Michael Anthony Brown Jr, 42 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/12/2025, Georgina Michelle Jefferies, 41 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/13/2025, Stephen Mykel Cannada Spears, 40 of Odenton, MD was arrested by Tpr Abdel Wahab for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle

On 5/15/2024, Obrin Hans Carter, 40 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Olayanju for FTA: Driving while license was revoked

On 5/20/2025, Darnajah Rachelle Warrick, 18 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for Armed Robbery, Robbery, Mace/Chem Device – Int/Injure, Theft: $100 to Under $1,500, and Second Degree Assault x2

