Jingshan Du Named CAS Future Leader

Jingshan Du, a postdoctoral scientist at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), was named to the 2025 Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) Future Leaders class. He joins 34 other graduate students and postdoctoral scientists from across the world working in chemistry or related science fields.

The CAS Future Leaders program started in 2010, supporting the growth of leadership skills in exceptional early-career scientists. The program provides opportunities for participants to network with peers and innovators from across the globe.

As part of the Future Leaders program, Du will present his research at the 2025 American Chemical Society Fall Meeting in Washington, DC, and attend leadership training at CAS Headquarters. The program provides lifetime membership in the CAS Future Leaders Community, which includes scientists from prior cohorts.

“Jingshan’s selection as a 2025 CAS Future Leader adds to his growing list of awards,” said Jim De Yoreo, a Battelle Fellow and Du’s mentor at PNNL. “His remarkable scholarly accomplishments, leadership qualities, and gift for scientific communication make him an ideal candidate to receive this honor. He has a bright future ahead of him.”

Du has received many awards and honors for his work at PNNL, including a Washington Research Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship, a Lindau Spirit Fellowship, and an AVS Nanoscale Science and Technology Division Early Career Award. His research at PNNL has focused on nanoscale-phase transformation, complex nanoparticle systems, and correlated electron microscopy. He has extensively explored the fundamental behavior of nanoscale ice crystals, identifying important insights for understanding atmospheric processes. A highlight of his PNNL work is the first direct observation of the ice-water interface with atomic resolution.

Du demonstrates his commitment to the scientific community through active service. From 2022 to 2023, he served on the planning committee of the Department of Energy Office of Science Basic Energy Sciences Early Career Network and he currently holds positions on two committees in the Materials Research Society and the Microscopy Society of America. He also serves as an associate editor for Frontiers for Young Minds, a barrier-breaking journal that publishes scientific articles for young readers. Additionally, he regularly volunteers for the Department of Energy Pacific Northwest Regional Science Bowl and local and state-level science and engineering fairs.