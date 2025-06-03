Ikan LED Lights Now Available in Vectorworks Update 5

Ikan is proud to announce the integration of its industry-leading LED lighting fixtures into Vectorworks.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ikan International LLC, a leading manufacturer of innovative, integrated broadcast studio solutions, is proud to announce the integration of its industry-leading LED lighting fixtures into Vectorworks , with the release of Vectorworks 2025 Update 5 "At Ikan, we’re proud to support the creative professionals who rely on Vectorworks for their architectural, set, and lighting designs." said James Tian, CEO of Ikan International. "We remain committed to delivering the innovative, high-quality video broadcast equipment that brings their visions to life."Vectorworks is a versatile design and Building Information Modeling (BIM) software used by professionals across architecture, landscape design, entertainment, urban planning, and interior design industries. Developed by Vectorworks, Inc., the platform is known for its robust 2D drafting and 3D modeling capabilities, combined with powerful visualization tools and BIM integration. Vectorworks offers industry-specific versions, such as Vectorworks Architect for building design, Landmark for landscape architecture, and Spotlight, which is widely used in entertainment lighting, scenic, and event production design. Spotlight, in particular, enables lighting designers and production teams to create detailed lighting plots, simulate lighting effects, and manage fixture libraries with real-world accuracy.“At Vectorworks, we’re constantly looking for ways to expand our design ecosystem for our users, and our collaboration with Ikan reflects that drive,” said Vectorworks Senior Partnership Specialist Lee Draminski. “This content partnership gives entertainment and lighting professionals more options—from concept to execution—by making manufacturer-specific lighting products readily available within the software. It’s about enabling our users to push creative boundaries while working more efficiently than ever.”Key features of the integration include:• Accurate 3D models of Ikan fixtures, including Lyra PoE and Lyra DMX• Comprehensive photometric data for realistic lighting simulations• Native control parameters, accessible directly within VectorworksWith the release of Vectorworks 2025 Update 5, lighting designers and production teams can now seamlessly incorporate Ikan LED fixtures into their 2D and 3D workflows. This powerful integration enables users to visualize, plan, and document lighting setups with greater precision and efficiency.###About Ikan International LLCIkan International LLC is a global leader in designing and manufacturing high-quality, professional-grade video equipment for studio broadcast, ENG, documentaries, cinematography, and live events. With a passion for simplifying complex broadcast workflows through innovative, integrated solutions, Ikan empowers content creators to focus on their vision and deliver compelling stories. Ikan is at the forefront of the broadcasting revolution, pioneering broadcast-over-IP workflows with their cutting-edge PoE lights and driving the convergence of broadcast into AVoIP. Established in 2005 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Ikan is committed to providing the best available technology, service, and long-term value to professionals across various industries.About Vectorworks, Inc.Vectorworks, Inc. is an award-winning design and BIM software provider serving the architecture, landscape architecture and design, and entertainment industries in 85 countries. Professionals worldwide are using Vectorworks on Mac and Windows to create, connect, and influence the next generation of design. Built with designers in mind since 1985, Vectorworks software offers you the freedom to follow your imagination wherever it leads you. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, with offices in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan, Vectorworks is a part of the Nemetschek Group. Learn how you can design without limits at vectorworks.net or follow @Vectorworks.

