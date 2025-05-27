National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation Publishes Updated Resource Guide for People with Cancer

NCSD 2025 Logo

The newest guide offers people living with and beyond cancer a comprehensive directory of national resources for education and support.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of the 38th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life, the NCSD Foundation has updated its Cancer Survivors Resource Guide.

The 2025 National Cancer Survivors Resource Guide is a carefully curated directory of national organizations that offer information, resources, and support to cancer survivors and their families. Divided into categories by cancer type, the Resource Guide makes it easy for people with cancer to find resources that match their needs.

In the U.S. today, there are more than eighteen million people living with a history of cancer. That number is expected to reach more than 26 million by 2040.

As the number of cancer survivors continues to grow, it is increasingly crucial to address their specific needs. The NCSD Foundation aims for the 2025 National Cancer Survivors Resource Guide to be another tool people with cancer can use to get the crucial support they need.

Cancer support organizations, hospitals, and treatment centers are encouraged to print copies of the Resource Guide to distribute to cancer survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® – Sunday, June 1, 2025.

To download the 2025 National Cancer Survivors Resource Guide, click here. To learn more about NCSD, visit ncsd.org.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, along with NCSD 2025 national supporters Aveo Oncology, Coping with Cancer, Deciphera, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunocore, Incyte, Ipsen, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Labcorp, Novocure, Onco360, Servier, Springworks Therapeutics, and Syndax, is encouraging citizens across the globe to stand with these survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® and make a commitment to addressing the challenges of cancer survival.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation offers free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship as a means to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a poignant, inspiring Celebration of Life led by the NCSD Foundation. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors. Held annually on the first Sunday in June, NCSD sees thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be beautiful, meaningful, and triumphant. What began as a small grassroots survivorship movement in 1987 is now one of the largest cancer survivor celebrations in the world.

