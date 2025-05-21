EC-Council Certifications Reaccredited by UK National Cyber Security Centre, Reaffirming Alignment with Govt. Standards

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where cyber threats evolve by the hour, trust in the people defending our digital borders has never been more vital. EC-Council , the global leader in cybersecurity education and training, and creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential, has once again earned official reaccreditation from the United Kingdom’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC); a powerful validation of its ongoing commitment to excellence.Five of EC-Council’s flagship certifications Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) , Certified Chief Information Security Officer (CCISO) , Certified Penetration Testing Professional (CPENT), Certified Network Defender (CND), and Network Defense Essentials (NDE) have been reaffirmed by the NCSC as meeting the UK Government’s rigorous standards for cyber defense training. This recognition confirms that EC-Council’s programs are not only academically rigorous and practical, but also aligned with the demands of today’s real-world threat environment.The NCSC, part of the UK Government’s GCHQ, is one of the world’s most respected cybersecurity authorities. Its Certified Training and Certified Courses schemes validate programs that align with national priorities, address modern threat environments, and demonstrate measurable impact. In a landscape where trust, quality, and relevance matter more than ever, NCSC reaccreditation is a powerful validation of EC-Council’s ability to deliver programs that meet the highest national and international standards and remain credible and impactful across the global cybersecurity ecosystem.Further strengthening this position is EC-Council’s alignment with the Cyber Security Body of Knowledge (CYBOK) a government-backed framework that defines the foundational and advanced knowledge domains critical to cybersecurity. CYBOK offers a holistic blueprint of the profession, encompassing areas such as governance, cryptography, incident response, and risk management.EC-Council’s certifications being mapped to CYBOK validates their relevance and integrity across government, academia, and industry. This alignment ensures learners are trained in sync with internationally recognized best practices, and it reaffirms EC-Council’s mission to cultivate cybersecurity talent that is both future-ready and globally competent.“For more than 20 years, EC-Council has been democratizing cybersecurity education and making high-quality, globally recognized training accessible to learners and professionals in every corner of the world,” said Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council. “Our mission has always been to equip individuals with training that is not only respected across borders but also delivers real-world, job-ready skills. This reaccreditation by the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre reinforces the trust placed in our programs. In a domain where credibility and competence are critical, we are honored to remain the certification and training provider of choice for governments, enterprises, and cybersecurity practitioners globally.”The reaccreditation provides strong assurance to enterprises, government agencies, and cybersecurity hiring leaders that EC-Council-certified professionals are equipped with validated skills and strategic insight. These certifications continue to serve as a reliable pathway for building high-performing security teams across critical sectors.For individuals pursuing cybersecurity careers, the NCSC’s recognition adds meaningful credibility and global recognition. EC-Council credentials are trusted by employers across regulated industries, critical infrastructure, and national defense, offering a competitive edge in a rapidly growing job market.As part of its continued commitment to cybersecurity excellence, EC-Council has launched a series of global initiatives designed to scale access to advanced training and innovation. These include CEH with AI powered capabilities, the next-generation CPENT AI credential, The Hackerverse for hands-on skill building, and a $100 million cybersecurity innovation initiative to accelerate the development of next-generation cybersecurity technologies by providing not only financial investment but also strategic mentorship, global exposure, and technical expertise.About EC-Council:EC-Council is the creator of the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council’s mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.For more information, visit: www.eccouncil.org

