New Online Resource Aims to Help Raise Awareness of the Challenges Faced by Cancer Survivors

The NCSD Foundation has launched a toolkit designed to increase understanding of cancer survivorship challenges and promote National Cancer Survivors Day®.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahead of the 38th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life, the NCSD Foundation has launched a digital resource – the NCSD 2025 Publicity Toolkit – filled with tools to help cancer-related organizations, groups, and individuals spread the word about National Cancer Survivors Day® and raise awareness of the challenges of cancer survivorship.

More than 18 million people in the U.S. are living with or beyond cancer today. This accounts for more than 5% of the population.

“For many of these cancer survivors, the effects of cancer continue beyond the completion of treatment. Survivors often face ongoing hardships, including significant financial challenges, career setbacks, and long-term physical and emotional struggles,” says Foundation spokesperson Laura Shipp. “This toolkit was created to help people who are celebrating National Cancer Survivors Day® raise awareness of these challenges so we can all work together to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.”

The NCSD 2025 Publicity Toolkit contains social media post ideas, shareable graphics, official NCSD logos, promotional copy, and printables to help organizations and individuals promote National Cancer Survivors Day® and raise awareness of the challenges cancer survivors face.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is an annual Celebration of Life held in hundreds of communities nationwide, and around the world, on the first Sunday in June. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors. National Cancer Survivors Day® 2025 will be held on Sunday, June 1.

To access the NCSD 2025 Toolkit, and to learn more about the 38th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life, visit ncsd.org.

The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation – along with NCSD 2025 national supporters Aveo Oncology, Coping with Cancer, Deciphera, GlaxoSmithKline, Immunocore, Incyte, Ipsen, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, Labcorp, Novocure, Onco360, Servier, Springworks Therapeutics, and Syndax – is encouraging people across the globe to stand with these survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day® and bring attention to the challenges of cancer survivorship.

The NCSD Foundation calls on everyone to promote the importance of addressing the challenges of cancer survivorship and improving quality of life for cancer survivors. By doing so, we can ensure that every cancer survivor not only survives after a cancer diagnosis but also thrives.

Cancer survivors deserve to thrive after cancer, not just survive it. Join us as we #CelebrateLife, bring attention to the challenges of cancer survivorship, and commit to improving cancer survivors’ quality of life on National Cancer Survivors Day, June 1. #NCSD2025

About National Cancer Survivors Day®

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation offers free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship as a means to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a poignant, inspiring Celebration of Life led by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors.

Held annually on the first Sunday in June, NCSD sees thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be beautiful, meaningful, and triumphant. This day gives people living with a history of cancer an opportunity to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and share their personal stories of facing cancer. What began as a small grassroots survivorship movement in 1987 is now one of the largest cancer survivor celebrations in the world.

