NaVOBA Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises® Selected to Pitch at Walmart’s Road to Open Call Event in Austin, TX
NaVOBA Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises® pitch U.S.-made products to Walmart buyers May 21 in Austin via NaVOBA & IVMF’s Road to Open Call initiative.LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), in proud partnership with The Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), is thrilled to announce the NaVOBA Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (VBEs) selected to participate in Walmart’s Road to Open Call event, taking place today, May 21, 2025, in Austin, Texas.
NaVOBA and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) collaborated to identify and prepare a distinguished group of American-made, product-based, Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises® (VBEs) for this exceptional opportunity. By combining NaVOBA’s mission centered on certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition, and education with IVMF’s robust entrepreneurship and small business programs, these veteran entrepreneurs were strategically positioned for success. Following a rigorous selection process, the VBEs listed below were chosen to represent the values of innovation and American-Made products:
STZY – Apparel | www.stzyofficial.com
International House of Sauces & Seasonings, Inc. (Charboy’s) – Grocery | www.charboys.com
Battle Tested, LLC – Grocery | www.battletestedbbq.com
Lucky Lola’s Foods LLC – Grocery | www.luckylolasfoods.com
Blackhive Corporation Inc. – Grocery | www.blackhivecorp.com
StarCEmpowerment, LLC – Beauty | www.starcempowerment.com
Battle-Tested Foods (Combat Corn) – Grocery | www.combatcorn.com
These veteran-led companies will pitch their products in one-on-one meetings with Walmart buyers and receive real-time feedback, mentorship, and the potential to secure a coveted fast-pass to Walmart’s 2025 Open Call in Bentonville, AR.
This exclusive opportunity empowers veteran entrepreneurs to pitch their Made in the USA, shelf-ready products directly to Walmart sourcing representatives. The event is part of Walmart’s 10-year, $350 billion commitment to supporting American-made products and is a powerful stepping stone toward potential inclusion in Walmart stores across the country. We salute all participants for their service and their drive to build scalable, high-impact businesses rooted in purpose and innovation. We wish them all the luck in securing a golden ticket to the event.
For more information about the program or to learn how to support veteran-owned businesses, contact inquiries@navoba.org
