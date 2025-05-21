NaVOBA Certified Veteran's Business Enterprises® Selected to Pitch at Walmart’s Road to Open Call Event in Austin, TX

This seal identifies veteran-owned businesses that have earned the distinction as a NaVOBA Certified Veteran's Business Enterprise®

NaVOBA Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises® pitch U.S.-made products to Walmart buyers May 21 in Austin via NaVOBA & IVMF’s Road to Open Call initiative.

