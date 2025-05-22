Exclusive 10-Day Charity Auction Launches May 22 to Support NAMI, Featuring Celebrity Experiences and Premium Gifts

Make A Bid, Make A Difference

Bid for Change: Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences Supporting Mental Health with NAMI. 10 Days. Unforgettable Items. One Cause—Advancing Mental Health Awareness

By bidding, supporters not only get the chance to own or experience something incredible—they're helping NAMI build better lives for millions of Americans impacted by mental illness.” — Jessica Edwards, Chief Development Officer, NAMI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a powerful show of support for mental health awareness, a special 10-day charity auction will launch on eBay from May 22 through June 1, benefiting the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The auction features an exciting mix of one-of-a-kind celebrity experiences and coveted items, with the proceeds going to help NAMI continue its essential work providing education, advocacy, and support for individuals and families affected by mental illness.

Auction highlights include:

2 VIP tickets + Meet & Greet with Jay Shetty on his worldwide tour



Signed Call of Duty album + Online Gaming Session with Jamie Gray Hyder



Custom Sneakers + Private Artist Zoom with Pepper Auerbach



Luxury Stay at Miraval Resorts



Swag from the WNBA and online meet and greet with a former player



Signed Guitar from The Revivalists



Exclusive Gift Sets from Rare Beauty, Penguin Books, Calm, and more



“This auction brings together impactful voices and brands who care deeply about mental health,” said Jessica Edwards, Chief Development Officer, NAMI “By bidding, supporters not only get the chance to own or experience something incredible—they're helping NAMI build better lives for millions of Americans impacted by mental illness.”

The auction will go live on eBay starting Wednesday, May 22 at 3:00 eastern and end on Saturday, June 1 at 3:00.

