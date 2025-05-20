NYPA Economic Development Awards Nearly $135M in WNY

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced economic development awards to five Western New York-based firms that will spur nearly $135 million in capital investments. The awards, approved by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) Board of Trustees today, include Western New York hydropower allocations to four firms that will create 107 jobs and $88,000 in Western New York Power Proceeds funding to Industrial Support Inc. in Buffalo.

“New York Power Authority economic development awards play a key role in attracting businesses to Western New York, stimulating regional job growth and significant capital investments, and leveraging our state's hydropower resources,” Governor Hochul said. “This round of awards reflects our efforts to build a vibrant, resilient economy through the creation of more than one hundred jobs for the Western New York workforce."

Western New York Hydropower

At today’s meeting, the NYPA Board of Trustees approved low-cost Niagara hydropower allocations for Food Nerd, Polaris, Saint-Gobain and Deckorators.

Food Nerd—a firm established in 2019 that creates nutrient-rich, plant-based snack foods and meals—was awarded 630 kilowatts (kW) of Niagara hydropower for a nearly $5 million expansion that will lead to the creation of 11 jobs. The project includes the establishment of a production line in a 27,000 square-foot facility in Clarence in Erie County. The new manufacturing line will have the capacity to produce more than 100,000 product packs per week for a variety of items, including those for children and pets. For its expansion, Food Nerd will purchase new machinery and equipment, refurbish its Clarence site and implement a seed sprouting operation, providing end-to-end processing capabilities—from raw ingredients to finished products.

Polaris specializes in providing temperature-controlled storage and warehouse solutions, offering a variety of services tailored to meet the needs of industries that require strict temperature regulation for products, such as the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology sectors. The firm was awarded 1,290 kW of low-cost Niagara hydropower to support its more than $12 million expansion that includes the construction of a new 80,000 square-foot facility in Sanborn in Niagara County and associated machinery and equipment purchases. The facility will feature five separate freezer storage areas totaling 32,000 square feet, and four separate coolers providing 16,000 square feet of climate-controlled space. Additionally, the firm will allot 12,000 square feet for dry storage. As a result of the project, Polaris will create 16 jobs.

Saint-Gobain, a producer of high-performance materials and products, was awarded a 2,060-kW hydropower allocation to support a $40 million project at its Niagara Falls site. The firm will construct a new 125,000 square-foot manufacturing facility to expand its manufacturing capabilities for producing catalyst carriers—materials to which catalysts that speed up chemical reactions are affixed—and ceramic media products, which are used for grinding and polishing of hard metal workpieces such as steel. To outfit the new facility, Saint-Gobain will purchase associated machinery and equipment. The project will lead to the creation of 30 new jobs.

Deckorators, an American designer and producer of decking materials and accessories, is expanding its operations through the acquisition and renovation of its first Northeast facility in Lackawanna in Erie County. The firm will double its current production of its Surestone composite decking products resulting from its expansion into a 240,000 square-foot manufacturing space on the site. NYPA will support Deckorator’s more than $77 million project—that includes machinery and equipment purchases—with 2,080 kW of Niagara hydropower, supporting the creation of 50 jobs.

Low-cost Niagara hydropower is available for eligible companies located within a 30-mile radius of the Power Authority's Niagara Power Project and in Chautauqua County.

NYPA Chairman and Western New York resident John R. Koelmel said, “The approval of these Niagara hydropower allocations for Western New York businesses underscores the Power Authority’s essential role in driving economic development in Western New York. The Niagara Power Project does more than produce electricity, it supports significant investments in our communities and creates meaningful job opportunities for local residents as evidenced by the more than 100 jobs supported through today’s announcement.”

Western New York Power Proceeds

At today’s meeting, the NYPA board also approved an $88,005 Western New York Power Proceeds funding award to Industrial Support Inc., a Buffalo-based firm that specializes in metal fabrication and stamping, electronic and manufacturing assembly, and contract packaging.

The funding award will support the firm’s purchase of a new machine for its metal fabrication segment to enhance quality and precision, increase production speed and offer more complex designs. The expanded capabilities will support 27 jobs—four newly created.

NYPA President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Supporting small businesses like Industrial Support Inc. is at the heart of NYPA's mission to support New York’s clean energy economy. The funding award approved at today’s Power Authority Board of Trustees meeting will provide Industrial Support Inc. with the resources needed to enhance its production capabilities and create new jobs, underscoring our dedication to fostering economic growth at a local level.”

The NYPA funding award is made possible through the Western New York Power Proceeds Fund, which is comprised of net earnings resulting from the sale of unused hydropower generated at the Power Authority’s Niagara Power Project and stems from power proceeds legislation signed into law in 2012.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “With Empire State Development and NYPA support, we are proud to see multiple projects moving forward. Governor Hochul’s focus on manufacturing is paying off, with new companies taking root and global companies choosing to expand in Western New York. We look forward to seeing each of the businesses grow the local workforce as they find success in the region.”

State Senator April N. M. Baskin said, “An infusion of capital investment and more than 100 new jobs in our region is welcome news; I applaud the New York Power Authority for continuing to be a catalyst for positive change in our community, delivering funds and good paying jobs. In my district alone, we are seeing tangible results with the expansion of Deckorators in Lackawanna and funding for Buffalo-based Industrial Supports Inc.”

Assemblymember Jonathan D. Rivera said, “By utilizing our region’s unique access to clean, renewable hydropower, we are attracting forward-looking companies like Deckorators to invest, expand, and build right here in our communities. This significant investment in my district and in Lackawanna not only brings new life to a historic industrial site, but also positions Erie County as a hub for advanced manufacturing and sustainable products. I thank NYPA for its continued commitment to unlocking Western New York’s economic potential as its economic development program continues to be a powerful driver of growth and job creation throughout our corner of the state.”

