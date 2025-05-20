Disaster Recovery Centers in 6 Kentucky Counties To Permanently Close, Help Is Still Available

FRANKFORT, Ky. –Disaster Recovery Centers in 6 Kentucky counties will close permanently this weekend. The center in Leslie County will close at 7 p.m. May 23.

The center in Leslie County is located at:

911 Dispatch Center, 24770 Highway 421, Hyden, KY 41749

Working hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday May 23.

The centers in Breathitt, Knott, Letcher, Martin and the Belfry Public Library location in Pike County will close at 7 p.m. May 24. The centers are located at:

Breathitt County, Breathitt County Library, 1024 College Avenue, Jackson, KY 41339

Knott County, Knott County Sports Complex, 450 Kennedy Loop #8765, Leburn, KY 41831

Letcher County, Letcher County Recreation Center, 1505 Jenkins Road, Whitesburg, KY 41858

Martin County, Martin County Public Library, 180 E. Main St., Inez, KY 41224

Pike County, Belfry Public Library, 24371 US-119 North, Belfry, KY 41514

Working hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday May 24.

The centers in Floyd and Perry counties and the Pikeville location in Pike County are scheduled to remain open. These centers are located at:

Floyd County, Floyd County Board of Education, 442 KY-550, Eastern, KY 41622

Perry County, Hazard Community College, 1 Old Community College Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

Pike County, Pike County Public Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville, KY 41514

Working hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Saturday, and closed Sundays.

You can visit any Disaster Recovery Center to get in-person assistance. No appointment is needed. To find all other center locations, including those in other states, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a Zip Code to 43362.

You don’t have to visit a center to apply for FEMA assistance. There are other ways to apply: online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App for mobile devices or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as Video Relay Service (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.

FEMA is urging Kentuckians affected by the February storms to apply for federal disaster assistance as soon as possible. The deadline to apply is May 25.

Kentuckians affected by the April storms have until June 25 to apply for federal disaster assistance.

For more information about Kentucky flooding recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4860 and www.fema.gov/disaster/4864. Follow the FEMA Region 4 X account at x.com/femaregion4.