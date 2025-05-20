President Lai interviewed by Nippon Television and Yomiuri TV

TAIWAN, May 20 - Details 2025-05-20 President Lai delivers address on first anniversary of taking office On the morning of May 20, President Lai Ching-te delivered an address on the first anniversary of his taking office. In his address, the president stated that the Taiwan of today is a Taiwan of the world, and whether it is global technological development, divisions of labor within international supply chains, worldwide economic and trade exchanges, or regional security matters, Taiwan plays a pivotal and indispensable role. He said that, looking forward, we will not cower in the face of challenges; rather, we will bravely march forward into the future. We will maintain solidarity, he emphasized, and with our resilience, perseverance, and enthusiasm as Taiwanese, forge ahead with transition, steadily and solidly. President Lai stated that moving forward, the government will set up a fund to boost Taiwan’s economic momentum. He also stated that he will be instructing the national security team to initiate a major national security briefing for the chairs of opposition parties, in the hope that leaders of all parties can prioritize our nation’s interests and uphold our nation’s security so that we can tackle our nation’s challenges side by side. A translation of President Lai’s address follows: Yesterday, outside of Beida Elementary School in New Taipei City’s Sanxia District, there was a major traffic accident that, sadly, claimed several lives and resulted in multiple injuries. The Executive Yuan immediately formed a task force, and last night I personally visited the victims in hospital. Central government agencies and the local government will cooperate to provide assistance to the victims’ families. They will work as quickly as possible to determine the cause of the accident and assess areas for improvement, so as to prevent reoccurrence of accidents like this. Today, let me express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families for the unfortunate loss of life and my hope for the quick and full recovery of those injured. The purpose of government is to serve the people. I want to thank the people of Taiwan for entrusting me, one year ago today, with the responsibility of leading the nation bravely forward. I want to thank all my fellow citizens for working hand in hand with the government over this past year. Together, we have overcome numerous challenges to ensure that our nation will keep moving forward. As we face three major challenges that receive international attention and create the largest impact on our citizens: climate change, the promotion of health, and social resilience, I decided to establish three committees at the Presidential Office. In each committee, we have thus far seen incremental progress. We are working to align ourselves with international standards. The voluntary bottom-up plans of different government agencies plus the top-down approach of the Executive Yuan National Council for Sustainable Development’s Net Zero Emissions Transition Taskforce have produced 20 flagship carbon reduction projects for six major sectors. The government is expected to continue to inject over NT$1 trillion in the budget for the net-zero transition by 2030; and we expect to spur at least NT$5 trillion in private green investment and financing as we work toward the new 2035 NDC target for emissions reductions of 38±2 percent. Taiwan’s air quality has been steadily improving. From 2015 to today, the annual average PM2.5 concentration has dropped from 21.82 to 12.8 μg/m3. Taiwan officially began collecting fees for its carbon fee system this year. With firm resolve, a steady pace, and flexible strategies, we will work to realize the vision of net-zero transition by 2050; and together with the world we will pursue sustainable growth and prosperous development. To address the challenges in the post-pandemic world, we are establishing a national center for disease prevention and control, strengthening our central pandemic response. To promote health for all, we are promoting cancer screening, establishing a fund for new cancer drugs, and launching the five-year, NT$48.9 billion Healthy Taiwan Cultivation Plan. This year, we significantly increased the total National Health Insurance budget by NT$71.2 billion to achieve sustainable NHI development. We aim to create a Healthy Taiwan, keeping people healthy and making the nation stronger so that the world embraces Taiwan. We are also hard at work to enhance our whole-of-society defense resilience. In addition to continuing to assess various aspects of preparedness at the national level and conduct field verification, we have concerted the efforts of various ministries to propose 17 major strategies to respond to national security and united front threats, uniting our people to resist division and protecting our cherished free and democratic way of life. Recently, the Executive Yuan made special budget allocations of NT$410 billion, of which NT$150 billion is aimed to enhance national resilience. On this, we look forward to mutual support from the ruling and opposition parties. As our nation continues on the path forward, challenges and obstacles will continue to emerge. Early last month, the United States announced its new tariff policy, and in response I proposed five major strategies. I also launched industry listening tours, with the aim of working alongside industries to overcome challenges and open up new opportunities. The Executive Yuan is also soliciting opinions from all sectors as quickly as possible to put forward a special act to enhance the resilience of Taiwan’s national security. The annual surplus will be utilized in the special budget allocations totaling NT$410 billion to not only support industries and stabilize employment, but also strengthen the economy, protect people’s livelihoods, enhance resilience in homeland security, and ensure that Taiwan’s industries continue to steadily advance amidst changing circumstances. Notably, in our discussions across different industries, all sectors advocated against raising electricity prices and were in support of government subsidies for Taiwan Power Company. These would offset Taipower’s losses from subsidies to support people’s livelihoods and for industrial electricity usage since the COVID-19 pandemic and Russo-Ukrainian War, both strengthening its finances and stabilizing electricity prices. We look forward to cooperation among the ruling and opposition parties to pass the Executive Yuan’s special budget. All sectors hope to maintain a stable power supply. As energy security is national security, ensuring a stable power supply while developing more forms of green energy is, whether now or in the future, one of the government’s most important tasks. Aside from the issue of electricity prices, the Taiwanese people have also been closely following the recent Taiwan-US tariff negotiations. The first round of in-person talks have concluded, and tariff negotiations are currently still going smoothly. The government will uphold the principles of ensuring national interests and safeguarding industry development, under no circumstances sacrificing any one sector. We will stand firm on Taiwan’s position and, from the basis of deepening Taiwan-US economic and trade relations, strive for optimal negotiation results in a well-paced, balanced manner. Taiwan shares democratic values with our democratic partners around the world. When combined with our adherence to free market principles to foster mutual prosperity, those values are our greatest assets. They form a protective umbrella that allows Taiwanese businesses to unleash their vitality and energy. They are also the most significant mark of distinction between us and authoritarian regimes. For many years now, Taiwan, the US, and our democratic partners have actively engaged in exchange and cooperation, spurring mutual growth. Among friends, there is always some friction; but that friction is always resolvable. Just as it says in the Bible, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” Through mutual exchange, friends can smooth out their shortcomings and further hone their strengths. Even when differences arise, so long as there is a foundation built on trust and honest dialogue, friends can better understand one another and further deepen their bonds. Now, Taiwan’s market is global; its stage is international. Going forward, we will hold firm to our democratic values and expand into diverse markets. First, Taiwan’s economic path is clearly established. Taking a market-oriented approach, we will promote an economic path of staying firmly rooted in Taiwan and expanding the global presence of our enterprises while strengthening ties with the US. In recent years, Taiwan has updated investment protection agreements with such countries as the Philippines, India, Vietnam, and Thailand, and signed a foreign investment promotion and protection arrangement with Canada. Moving forward, we will endeavor to sign investment protection agreements and double taxation avoidance agreements with our friends and allies. Second, Taiwan’s trade strategy is clearly defined. We will extend our market connections with the US and other free, democratic nations, expanding our presence worldwide. To that end, we have completed the signing of the first agreement under the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade and signed an enhanced trade partnership arrangement with the United Kingdom. We are in active negotiations on trade agreements with other countries, and we continue to seek admission to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and other mechanisms for regional economic integration. Third, we must ensure that Taiwan’s economy is export-led while expanding domestic demand, concurrently prioritizing strong technological R&D and upgraded traditional industries, and boosting software development, production, and manufacturing. We must also continue tapping into Taiwan’s strengths to attract international firms here to invest and collaborate. In just the past few years, Entegris opened a new manufacturing facility in Kaohsiung, Micron launched a new facility in Taichung, and Google further solidified Taiwan as its biggest R&D hub outside of the US by opening a new office here. AMD, Nvidia, and major cloud computing companies from the US have also been expanding their presence here. And yesterday, Nvidia even announced that it will establish an overseas headquarters in Taiwan. Through such collaboration across borders, we are introducing advanced technology from overseas and engaging in international R&D. We will build Taiwan into an even more resilient economy. Moving forward, the government will set up a fund to boost Taiwan’s economic momentum. With our sights set on the whole globe, we will invest in international markets, while the government will also set up a sovereign wealth fund and build a national-level investment platform. We will make full use of Taiwan’s industrial advantages and, with the government taking the lead and synergizing private-sector enterprises, expand our global presence and link with major target markets of the AI era. Domestically, we will bolster local supply chains and strengthen industries’ ability to adapt to changing circumstances. The government will enhance the functions of the National Development Fund to achieve industrial restructuring and assist domestic industries and small- and medium-sized enterprises with upgrading and transformation, raising international competitiveness and consolidating domestic industry foundations. My fellow citizens, our market and our values are defined by democracy. Democracy is also a display of our national strength. Taiwan was once the country with the world’s longest martial law period, but now, we are a beacon for democracy in Asia. Our past generations, through valiant sacrifice and devotion, bravely resisted authoritarianism and pursued democracy. Today’s younger generations are able to proactively engage in politics, protect the nation, further entrench democracy, and strive for a diverse Taiwan through all manner of constitutional and legal means, without fear of difficulty. This is the democratic Taiwan we take pride in. I am confident that no one Taiwanese would give up their free and democratic way of life. And no president can abandon the values of freedom and democracy. On the path of democracy, Taiwan never relied on the mobilization of hate; rather, it relied on the participation and coming together of citizens. We do not fear differences in opinion because the core of democracy is about finding, within difference, unity. I have always believed that democratic disputes are resolved through greater exercise of democracy. Over the past year, despite the domestic political situation, ruling and opposition parties formed a delegation to attend the inaugural ceremonies of the president and vice president of the US, demonstrating that democratic Taiwan stands united for deepening Taiwan-US ties. I also, in accordance with the powers granted me by the Constitution, convened a national policy meeting with the heads of the five branches of government, with the hope of achieving reconciliation and encouraging cooperation. I have always been willing, with open arms, to work hard for cross-party dialogue and strengthened cooperation among our political parties. That is why I will be instructing our national security team to initiate a major national security briefing for the chairs of opposition parties. It is hoped that leaders of all parties, regardless of political stance, can prioritize our nation’s interests and uphold our nation’s security; and grounded in shared facts, we can openly and honestly exchange views and discuss matters of national importance, so that we can tackle our nation’s challenges side by side. Later today is the opening ceremony of COMPUTEX TAIPEI, an event that will be closely followed in the international community. Taiwan, as the world’s silicon island, is a central pillar in the global economy and the field of AI, and this event will therefore attract important tech industry figures from around the world. Once a small-scale expo initially held near Taipei’s Songshan Airport, COMPUTEX has continued to grow in scale over the past 40-plus years, and now marks an important milestone in the development of global technological innovation. COMPUTEX is a microcosm of the Taiwan story, an achievement that the people of Taiwan share. The Taiwan of today is a Taiwan of the world. Whether it is global technological development, divisions of labor within international supply chains, worldwide economic and trade exchanges, or regional security matters, Taiwan plays a pivotal and indispensable role. My fellow citizens, we do not cower in the face of challenges; rather, we bravely march forward into the future. As the saying goes, success is 30 percent destiny and 70 percent hard work. We will maintain solidarity, and with our resilience, perseverance, and enthusiasm as Taiwanese, forge ahead with transition, steadily and solidly. That is the spirit of us Taiwanese. We will keep working together in solidarity and meet challenges with firm strides, making Taiwan a global beacon, a pilot for world peace, and a force for global prosperity. Thank you.

Details 2025-05-13 President Lai interviewed by Japan’s Nikkei In a recent interview with Japan’s Nikkei, President Lai Ching-te responded to questions regarding Taiwan-Japan and Taiwan-United States relations, cross-strait relations, the semiconductor industry, and the international economic and trade landscape. The interview was published by Nikkei on May 13. President Lai indicated that Nikkei, Inc. is a global news organization that has received significant recognition both domestically and internationally, and that he is deeply honored to be interviewed by Nikkei and grateful for their invitation. The president said that he would like to take this rare opportunity to thank Japan’s government, National Diet, society, and public for their longstanding support for Taiwan. Noting that current Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru and former Prime Ministers Abe Shinzo, Suga Yoshihide, and Kishida Fumio have all strongly supported Taiwan, he said that the peoples of Taiwan and Japan also have a deep mutual affection, and that through the interview, he hopes to enhance the bilateral relationship between Taiwan and Japan, deepen the affection between our peoples, and foster more future cooperation to promote prosperity and development in both countries. In response to questions raised on the free trade system and the recent tariff war, President Lai indicated that over the past few decades, the free economy headed by the Western world and led by the US has brought economic prosperity and political stability to Taiwan and Japan. At the same time, he said, we have also learned or followed many Western values. The president said he believes that Taiwan and Japan are exemplary students, but some countries are not. Therefore, he said, the biggest crisis right now is China, which exploits the free trade system to engage in plagiarism and counterfeiting, infringe on intellectual property rights, and even provide massive government subsidies that facilitate the dumping of low-priced goods worldwide, which has a major impact on many countries including Japan and Taiwan. If this kind of unfair trade is not resolved, he said, the stable societies and economic prosperity we have painstakingly built over decades, as well as some of the values we pursue, could be destroyed. Therefore, President Lai said he thinks it is worthwhile for us to observe the recent willingness of the US to address unfair trade, and if necessary, offer assistance. President Lai emphasized that the national strategic plan for Taiwanese industries is for them to be rooted in Taiwan while expanding their global presence and marketing worldwide. Therefore, he said, while the 32 percent tariff increase imposed by the US on Taiwan is indeed a major challenge, we are willing to address it seriously and find opportunities within that challenge, making Taiwan’s strategic plan for industry even more comprehensive. When asked about Taiwan’s trade arrangements, President Lai indicated that in 2010 China accounted for 83.8 percent of Taiwan’s outbound investment, but last year it accounted for only 7.5 percent. In 2020, he went on, 43.9 percent of Taiwan’s exports went to China, but that figure dropped to 31.7 percent in 2024. The president said that we have systematically transferred investments from Taiwanese enterprises to Japan, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the US. Therefore, he said, last year Taiwan’s largest outbound investment was in the US, accounting for roughly 40 percent of the total. Nevertheless, only 23.4 percent of Taiwanese products were sold to the US, with 76.6 percent sold to places other than the US, he said. The president emphasized that we don’t want to put all our eggs in one basket, and hope to establish a global presence. Under these circumstances, he said, Taiwan is very eager to cooperate with Japan. President Lai stated that at this moment, the Indo-Pacific and international community really need Japan’s leadership, especially to make the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) excel in its functions, and also requested Japan to support Taiwan’s CPTPP accession. The president said that Taiwan hopes to sign an Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with Japan to build closer ties in economic trade and promote further investment, and that we also hope to strengthen relations with the European Union, and even other regions. Currently, he said, we are proposing an initiative on global semiconductor supply chain partnerships for democracies, because the semiconductor industry is an ecosystem. The president raised the example that Japan has materials, equipment, and technology; the US has IC design and marketing; Taiwan has production and manufacturing; and the Netherlands excels in equipment, saying we therefore hope to leverage Taiwan’s advantages in production and manufacturing to connect the democratic community and establish a global non-red supply chain for semiconductors, ensuring further world prosperity and development in the future, and ensuring that free trade can continue to function without being affected by dumping, which would undermine future prosperity and development. The president stated that as we want industries to expand their global presence and market internationally while staying rooted here in Taiwan, having industries rooted in Taiwan involves promoting pay raises for employees, tax cuts, and deregulation, as well as promoting enterprise investment tax credits. He said that we have also proposed Three Major Programs for Investing in Taiwan for Taiwanese enterprises and are actively resolving issues regarding access to water, electricity, land, human resources, and professional talent so that the business community can return to Taiwan to invest, or enterprises in Taiwan can increase their investments. He went on to say that we are also actively signing bilateral investment agreements with friends and allies so that when our companies invest and expand their presence abroad, their rights and interests as investors are ensured. President Lai mentioned that Taiwan hopes to sign an EPA with Japan, similar to the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade and the Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue, or the Enhanced Trade Partnership arrangement with the United Kingdom, or similar agreements or memorandums of understanding with Canada and Australia that allow Taiwanese products to be marketed worldwide, concluding that those are our overall arrangements. Looking at the history of Taiwan’s industrial development, President Lai indicated, of course it began in Taiwan, and then moved west to China and south to Southeast Asia. He said that we hope to take this opportunity to strengthen cooperation with Japan to the north, across the Pacific Ocean to the east, and develop the North American market, making Taiwan’s industries even stronger. In other words, he said, while Taiwan sees the current reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US as a kind of challenge, it also views these changes positively. On the topic of pressure from China affecting Taiwan’s participation in international frameworks such as the CPTPP or its signing of an EPA with Japan, President Lai responded that the key point is what kind of attitude we should adopt in viewing China’s acts of oppression. If we act based on our belief in free trade, he said, or on the universal values we pursue – democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights – and also on the understanding that a bilateral trade agreement between Taiwan and Japan would contribute to the economic prosperity and development of both countries, or that Taiwan’s accession to the CPTPP would benefit progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, then he hopes that friends and allies will strongly support us. On the Trump administration’s intentions regarding the reciprocal tariff policy and the possibility of taxing semiconductors, as well as how Taiwan plans to respond, President Lai said that since President Trump took office, he has paid close attention to interviews with both him and his staff. The president said that several of President Trump’s main intentions are: First, he wants to address the US fiscal situation. For example, President Lai said, while the US GDP is about US$29 trillion annually, its national debt stands at US$36 trillion, which is roughly 124 percent of GDP. Second, he went on, annual government spending exceeds US$6.5 trillion, but revenues are only around US$4.5 trillion, resulting in a nearly US$2 trillion deficit each year, about 7 percent of GDP. Third, he said, the US pays nearly US$1.2 trillion in interest annually, which exceeds the US$1 trillion defense budget and accounts for more than 3 percent of GDP. Fourth, President Trump still wants to implement tax cuts, aiming to reduce taxes for 85 percent of Americans, he said, noting that this would cost between US$500 billion and US$1 trillion. These points, President Lai said, illustrate his first goal: solving the fiscal problem. President Lai went on to say that second, the US feels the threat of China and believes that reindustrialization is essential; without reindustrialization, the US risks a growing gap in industrial capacity compared to China. Third, he said, in this era of global smart technology, President Trump wants to lead the nation to become a world center of AI. Fourth, he aims to ensure world peace and prevent future wars, President Lai said. In regard to what the US seeks to achieve, he said he believes these four areas form the core of the Trump administration’s intentions, and that is why President Trump has raised tariffs, demanded that trading partners purchase more American goods, and encouraged friendly and allied nations to invest in the US, all in order to achieve these goals. President Lai indicated that the 32 percent reciprocal tariff poses a critical challenge for Taiwan, and we must treat it seriously. He said that our approach is not confrontation, but negotiation to reduce tariffs, and that we have also agreed to measures such as procurement, investment, resolving non-tariff trade barriers, and addressing origin washing in order to effectively reduce the trade deficit between Taiwan and the US. Of course, he said, through this negotiation process, we also hope to turn challenges into opportunities. The president said that first, we aim to start negotiations from the proposal of zero tariffs and seek to establish a bilateral trade agreement with the US. Second, he went on, we hope to support US reindustrialization and its aim to become a world AI hub through investment, while simultaneously upgrading and transforming Taiwan’s industries, which would help further integrate Taiwan’s industries into the US economic structure, ensuring Taiwan’s long-term development. President Lai emphasized again that Taiwan’s national industrial strategy is for industries to stay firmly rooted in Taiwan while expanding their global presence and marketing worldwide. He repeated that we have gone from moving westward across the Taiwan Strait, to shifting southbound, to working closer northward with Japan, and now the time is ripe for us to expand eastward by investing in North America. In other words, he said, while we take this challenge seriously to protect national interests and ensure that no industry is sacrificed, we also hope these negotiations will lead to deeper Taiwan-US trade relations through Taiwanese investment in the US, concluding that these are our expectations. The president stated that naturally, the reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US will have an impact on Taiwanese industries, so in response, the Taiwanese government has already proposed support measures for affected industries totaling NT$93 billion. In addition, he said, we have outlined broader needs for Taiwan’s long-term development, which will be covered by a special budget proposal of NT$410 billion, noting that this has already been approved by the Executive Yuan and will be submitted to the Legislative Yuan for review. He said that this special budget proposal addresses four main areas: supporting industries, stabilizing employment, protecting people’s livelihoods, and enhancing resilience. As for tariffs on semiconductors, President Lai said, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has committed to investing in the US at the request of its customers. He said he believes that TSMC’s industry chain will follow suit, and that these are concrete actions that are unrelated to tariffs. However, he said, if the US were to invoke Section 232 and impose tariffs on semiconductors or related industries, it would discourage Taiwanese semiconductor and ICT investments in the US, and that we will make this position clear to the US going forward. President Lai indicated that among Taiwan’s exports to the US, there are two main categories: ICT products and electronic components, which together account for 65.4 percent. These are essential to the US, he said, unlike final goods such as cups, tables, or mattresses. He went on to say that what Taiwan sells to the US are the technological products required by AI designers like NVIDIA, AMD, Amazon, Google, and Apple, and that therefore, we will make sure the US understands clearly that we are not exporting end products, but the high-tech components necessary for the US to reindustrialize and become a global AI center. Furthermore, the president said, Taiwan is also willing to increase its defense budget and military procurement. He stated that Taiwan is committed to defending itself and is strongly willing to cooperate with friends and allies to ensure regional peace and stability, and that this is also something President Trump hopes to see. Asked whether TSMC’s fabs overseas could weaken Taiwan’s strategic position as a key hub for semiconductor manufacturing, and whether that could then give other countries fewer incentives to protect Taiwan, President Lai responded by saying that political leaders around the world including Japan’s Prime Minister Ishiba and former Prime Ministers Abe, Suga, and Kishida have emphasized, at the G7 and other major international fora, that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are essential for global security and prosperity. In other words, he explained, the international community cares about Taiwan and supports peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait because Taiwan is located in the first island chain in the Indo-Pacific, directly facing China. He pointed out that if Taiwan is not protected, China’s expansionist ambitions will certainly grow, which would impact the current rules-based international order. Thus, he said, the international community willingly cares about Taiwan and supports stability in the Taiwan Strait – that is the reason, and it has no direct connection with TSMC. He noted that after all, TSMC has not made investments in that many countries, stressing that, on that point, it is clear. President Lai said that TSMC’s investments in Japan, Europe, and the US are all natural, normal economic and investment activities. He said that Taiwan is a democratic country whose society is based on the rule of law, so when Taiwanese companies need to invest around the world for business needs, the government will support those investments in principle so long as they do not harm national interests. President Lai said that after TSMC Chairman C.C. Wei (魏哲家) held a press conference with President Trump to announce the investment in the US, Chairman Wei returned to Taiwan to hold a press conference with him at the Presidential Office, where the chairman explained to the Taiwanese public that TSMC’s R&D center will remain in Taiwan and that the facilities it has already committed to investing in here will not change and will not be affected. So, the president explained, to put it another way, TSMC will not be weakened by its investment in the US. He further emphasized that Taiwan has strengths in semiconductor manufacturing and is very willing to work alongside other democratic countries to promote the next stage of global prosperity and development. A question was raised about which side should be chosen between the US and China, under the current perception of a return to the Cold War, with East and West facing off as two opposing blocs. President Lai responded by saying that some experts and scholars describe the current situation as entering a new Cold War era between democratic and authoritarian camps; others assert that the war has already begun, including information warfare, economic and trade wars, and the ongoing wars in Europe – the Russo-Ukrainian War – and the Middle East, and the Israel-Hamas conflict. The president said that these are all matters experts have cautioned about, noting that he is not a historian and so will not attempt to define today’s political situation from an academic standpoint. However, he said, he believes that every country has a choice, which is to say, Taiwan, Japan, or any other nation does not necessarily have to choose between the US and China. What we are deciding, he said, is whether our country will maintain a democratic constitutional system or regress into an authoritarian regime, and this is essentially a choice of values – not merely a choice between two major powers. President Lai said that Taiwan’s situation is different from other countries because we face a direct threat from China. He pointed out that we have experienced military conflicts such as the August 23 Artillery Battle and the Battle of Guningtou – actual wars between the Republic of China and the People’s Republic of China. He said that China’s ambition to annex Taiwan has never wavered, and that today, China’s political and military intimidation, as well as internal united front infiltration, are growing increasingly intense. Therefore, he underlined, to defend democracy and sovereignty, protect our free and democratic system, and ensure the safety of our people’s lives and property, Taiwan’s choice is clear. President Lai said that China’s military exercises are not limited to the Taiwan Strait, and include the East China Sea, South China Sea, and even the Sea of Japan, as well as areas around Korea and Australia. Emphasizing that Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines are all democratic nations, the president said that Taiwan’s choice is clear, and that he believes Japan also has no other choice. We are all democratic countries, he said, whose people have long pursued the universal values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights, and that is what is most important. Regarding the intensifying tensions between the US and China, the president was asked what roles Taiwan and Japan can play. President Lai responded that in his view, Japan is a powerful nation, and he sincerely hopes that Japan can take a leading role amid these changes in the international landscape. He said he believes that countries in the Indo-Pacific region are also willing to respond. He suggested several areas where we can work together: first, democracy and peace; second, innovation and prosperity; and third, justice and sustainability. President Lai stated that in the face of authoritarian threats, we should let peace be our beacon and democracy our compass as we respond to the challenges posed by authoritarian states. Second, he added, as the world enters an era characterized by the comprehensive adoption of smart technologies, Japan and Taiwan should collaborate in the field of innovation to further drive regional prosperity and development. Third, he continued, is justice and sustainability. He explained that because international society still has many issues that need to be resolved, Taiwan and Japan can cooperate for the public good, helping countries in need around the world, and cooperating to address climate change and achieve net-zero transition by 2050. Asked whether he hopes that the US will continue to be a leader in the liberal democratic system, President Lai responded by saying that although the US severed diplomatic ties with the Republic of China, for the past few decades it has assisted Taiwan in various areas such as national defense, security, and countering threats from China, based on the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances. He pointed out that Taiwan has also benefited, directly and indirectly, in terms of politics, democracy, and economic prosperity thanks to the US, and so Taiwan naturally hopes that the US remains strong and continues to lead the world. President Lai said that when the US encounters difficulties, whether financial difficulties, reindustrialization issues, or becoming a global center for AI, and hopes to receive support from its friends and allies to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability, Taiwan is willing to stand together for a common cause. If the US remains strong, he said, that helps Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific region, and the world as a whole. Noting that while the vital role of the US on the global stage has not changed, the president said that after decades of shouldering global responsibilities, it has encountered some issues. Now, it has to make adjustments, he said, stating his firm belief that it will do so swiftly, and quickly resume its leadership role in the world. Asked to comment on remarks he made during his election campaign that he would like to invite China’s President Xi Jinping for bubble tea, President Lai responded that Taiwan is a peace-loving country, and Taiwanese society is inherently kind, and therefore we hope to get along peacefully with China, living in peace and mutual prosperity. So, during his term as vice president, he said, he was expressing the goodwill of Taiwanese society. Noting that while he of course understands that China’s President Xi would have certain difficulties in accepting this, he emphasized that the goodwill of Taiwanese society has always existed. If China reflects on the past two or three decades, he said, it will see that its economy was able to develop with Taiwan as its largest foreign investor. The president explained that every year, 1 to 2 million Taiwanese were starting businesses or investing in China, creating numerous job opportunities and stabilizing Chinese society. While many Taiwanese businesses have profited, he said, Chinese society has benefited even more. He added that every time a natural disaster occurs, if China is in need, Taiwanese always offer donations. Therefore, the president said, he hopes that China can face the reality of the Republic of China’s existence and understand that the people of Taiwan hope to continue living free and democratic lives with respect for human rights. He also expressed hope that China can pay attention to the goodwill of Taiwanese society. He underlined that we have not abandoned the notion that as long as there is parity, dignity, exchange, and cooperation, the goodwill of choosing dialogue over confrontation and exchange over containment will always exist. Asked for his view on the national security reforms in response to China’s espionage activities and infiltration attempts, President Lai said that China’s united front infiltration activities in Taiwan are indeed very serious. He said that China’s ambitions to annex Taiwan rely not only on the use of political and military intimidation, but also on its long-term united front and infiltration activities in Taiwanese society. Recently, he pointed out, the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office of the Ministry of Justice prosecuted 64 spies, which is three times the number in 2021, and in addition to active-duty military personnel, many retired military personnel were also indicted. Moreover, he added, Taiwan also has the Chinese Unification Promotion Party, which has a background in organized crime, Rehabilitation Alliance Party, which was established by retired military personnel, and Republic of China Taiwan Military Government, which is also composed of retired generals. He explained that these are all China’s front organizations, and they plan one day to engage in collaboration within Taiwan, which shows the seriousness of China’s infiltration in Taiwan. Therefore, the president said, in the recent past he convened a high-level national security meeting and proposed 17 response strategies across five areas. He then enumerated the five areas: first, to address China’s threat to Taiwan’s sovereignty; second, to respond to the threat of China’s obscuring the Taiwanese people’s sense of national identity; third, to respond to the threat of China’s infiltrating and recruiting members of the ROC Armed Forces as spies; fourth, to respond to the threat of China’s infiltration of Taiwanese society through societal exchanges and united front work; and fifth, to respond to the threat of China using “integration plans” to draw Taiwan’s young people and Taiwanese businesses into its united front activities. In response to these five major threats, he said, he has proposed 17 response strategies, one of which being to restore the military trial system. He explained that if active-duty military personnel commit military crimes, they must be subject to military trials, and said that this expresses the Taiwanese government’s determination to respond to China’s united front infiltration and the subversion of Taiwan. Responding to the question of which actions Taiwan can take to guard against China’s threats to regional security, President Lai said that many people are worried that the increasingly tense situation may lead to accidental conflict and the outbreak of war. He stated his own view that Taiwan is committed to facing China’s various threats with caution. Taiwan is never the source of these problems, he emphasized, and if there is an accidental conflict and it turns into a full-scale war, it will certainly be a deliberate act by China using an accidental conflict as a pretext. He said that when China expanded its military presence in the East China Sea and South China Sea, the international community did not stop it; when China conducted exercises in the Taiwan Strait, the international community did not take strong measures to prevent this from happening. Now, he continued, China is conducting gray-zone exercises, which are aggressions against not only the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea, and the East China Sea, but also extending to the Sea of Japan and waters near South Korea. He said that at this moment, Taiwan, the Philippines, Japan, and even the US should face these developments candidly and seriously, and we must exhibit unity and cooperation to prevent China’s gray-zone aggression from continuing to expand and prevent China from shifting from a military exercise to combat. If no action is taken now, the president said, the situation may become increasingly serious. Asked about the view of some US analysts who point out that China will have the ability to invade Taiwan around 2027, President Lai responded that Taiwan, as the country on the receiving end of threats and aggression, must plan for the worst and make the best preparations. He recalled a famous saying from the armed forces: “Do not count on the enemy not showing up; count on being ready should it strike.” This is why, he said, he proposed the Four Pillars of Peace action plan. First, he said, we must strengthen our national defense. Second, he added, we must strengthen economic resilience, adding that not only must our economy remain strong, but it must also be resilient, and that we cannot put all our eggs in the same basket, in China, as we have done in the past. Third, he continued, we must stand shoulder to shoulder with friends and allies such as Japan and the US, as well as the democratic community, and we must demonstrate the strength of deterrence to prevent China from making the wrong judgment. Fourth, he emphasized, as long as China treats Taiwan with parity and dignity, Taiwan is willing to conduct exchanges and cooperate with China and seek cross-strait peace and mutual prosperity through exchanges and cooperation. Regarding intensifying US-China confrontation, the president was asked in which areas he thinks Taiwan and Japan should strengthen cooperation; with Japan’s Ishiba administration also being a minority government, the president was asked for his expectations for the Ishiba administration. President Lai said that in the face of rapid and tremendous changes in the political situation, every government faces considerable challenges, especially for minority governments, but the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Ishiba has quite adequately responded with various strategies. Furthermore, he said, Japan is different from Taiwan, explaining that although Japan’s ruling party lacks a majority, political parties in Japan engage in competition domestically while exhibiting unity externally. He said that Taiwan’s situation is more challenging, because the ruling and opposition parties hold different views on the direction of the country, due to differences in national identity. The president expressed his hope that in the future Taiwan and Japan will enjoy even more comprehensive cooperation. He stated that he has always believed that deep historical bonds connect Taiwan and Japan. Over the past several decades, he said, when encountering natural disasters and tragedies, our two nations have assisted each other with mutual care and support. He said that the affection between the people of Taiwan and Japan is like that of a family. Pointing out that both countries face the threat of authoritarianism, he said that we share a mission to safeguard universal values such as democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights. The president said that our two countries should be more open to cooperation in various areas to maintain regional peace and stability as well as to strengthen cooperation in economic and industrial development, such as for semiconductor industry chains and everyday applications of AI, including robots and drones, adding that we can also cooperate on climate change response, such as in hydrogen energy and other strategies. He said our two countries should also continue to strengthen people-to-people exchanges. He then took the opportunity to once again invite our good friends from Japan to visit Taiwan for tourism and learn more about Taiwan, saying that the Taiwanese people wholeheartedly welcome our Japanese friends.

Details 2025-05-09 President Lai extends congratulations on election of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV Following the successful election of the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, on May 8, President Lai Ching-te extended sincere congratulations on behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, including its Catholic community. The president stated that he looks forward to working with Pope Leo XIV to continue deepening cooperation in the area of humanitarian aid and jointly defend the universal value of religious freedom, expanding and strengthening the alliance between Taiwan and the Vatican. Upon learning of the election results, President Lai directed the Republic of China (Taiwan) Embassy to the Holy See to convey a message of congratulations. In the message, President Lai extended sincere congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on behalf of the people and government of Taiwan, including its Catholic community, expressing confidence that His Holiness will lead the Catholic Church and its 1.4 billion followers worldwide with profound wisdom. President Lai also emphasized that Taiwan looks forward to continuing to work alongside the Holy See in the shared pursuit of peace, justice, religious freedom, solidarity, friendship, and human dignity. This year marks the 83rd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and the Vatican. Enjoying a strong alliance, Taiwan and the Vatican share such universal values as freedom of religion, respect for human rights, peace, and benevolence, and conduct close exchanges. Taiwan will continue to engage in exchanges and cooperation with the Holy See, further strengthen bilateral relations, and work alongside the Holy See to contribute even more to the world.

Details 2025-05-05 President Lai meets Japanese Diet Member and former Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi On the afternoon of May 5, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from Japan led by House of Representatives Member and former Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Nishimura Yasutoshi. President Lai thanked the government of Japan for continuously speaking up for Taiwan at international venues and reiterating the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. The president stated that to address China’s gray-zone aggression against neighboring countries, Taiwan and Japan, both located in the first island chain, should strengthen cooperation and respond together. He said he looks forward to bilateral industrial cooperation in fields including semiconductors, hydrogen energy, AI, and drones, jointly strengthening the resilience of non-red supply chains, and promoting mutual prosperity and development. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I would like to welcome all the members of the Japanese Diet who are using their valuable Golden Week vacation to visit Taiwan, especially House of Representatives Member Nishimura Yasutoshi, whom former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe deeply trusted and relied on, and who for many years held important cabinet positions. This is his first visit after a hiatus of 17 years, so I am sure he will sense Taiwan’s progress and development. House of Representatives Member Tanaka Kazunori has long promoted local exchanges between Taiwan and Japan, and I hope that our visitors will all gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan through this visit. Yesterday, several of our distinguished guests made a special trip to Kaohsiung to pay their respects at the statue of former Prime Minister Abe, a visionary politician with a broad, international perspective. The former prime minister pioneered the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, and once said that “if Taiwan has a problem, then Japan has a problem,” demonstrating strong support for Taiwan and making a deep and lasting impression on the hearts of Taiwanese. Over the past few years, China has continuously conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, East and South China Seas, and carried out acts of gray-zone aggression against neighboring countries, severely undermining regional peace and stability. Taiwan and Japan, both located in the first island chain, should strengthen cooperation and respond together. Especially since Taiwan and Japan are democratic partners who share values such as freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights, if we can strengthen cooperation in areas such as maritime security, social resilience, and addressing gray-zone aggression, I am confident we can demonstrate the strength of deterrence, ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and safeguard our cherished democratic institutions. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Japanese government for continuously speaking up for Taiwan at international venues, including this year’s US-Japan leaders’ summit, the G7 foreign ministers’ joint statement, and the Japan-NATO bilateral meeting, reiterating the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and expressing opposition to unilaterally changing the status quo by force or coercion. In the face of global economic and trade changes, economic security is becoming increasingly important, and Taiwan looks forward to further deepening economic cooperation with Japan. In addition to actively seeking to participate in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Taiwan hopes to sign an economic partnership agreement (EPA) with Japan as soon as possible. This will expand our cooperation in industries such as semiconductors, hydrogen energy, AI, and drones, establish a closer economic partnership, jointly strengthen the resilience of non-red supply chains, and promote mutual prosperity and development. Once again, I welcome all of our guests. I am deeply grateful for your taking concrete action to deepen Taiwan-Japan relations and show support for Taiwan. I wish you a successful and rewarding visit. Representative Nishimura then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for taking time out of his busy schedule to meet with the visiting delegation. He also expressed admiration for the performance of President Lai’s government, which has allowed Taiwan to develop smoothly amidst the current complex international situation. Representative Nishimura mentioned that when former Prime Minister Abe unfortunately passed away in 2020, President Lai, who was vice president at the time, personally visited the former prime minister’s residence to offer his condolences. The representative said that including that meeting, today is the second time he and President Lai have met. This delegation’s visit to Taiwan, he said, carries on the legacy of former Prime Minister Abe. He said that Taiwan and Japan are countries that share universal values and have close ties in terms of economic cooperation and mutual visits. Notably, he highlighted, in 2024, business travelers from Taiwan made over six million visits to Japan, and based on population, Taiwan has the highest percentage of visitors to Japan. He also expressed hope that more Japanese people will visit Taiwan for tourism. Representative Nishimura stated that the delegation visited Kaohsiung yesterday to pay their respects at the statue of former Prime Minister Abe. Then, he said, they traveled to Tainan to sample a wide variety of fruits and local delicacies, during which time they also discussed the Wushantou Reservoir, built by Japanese engineer Hatta Yoichi. Since May 8 is the anniversary of Mr. Hatta’s birth, Representative Nishimura said he hopes to use this opportunity to continue Mr. Hatta’s concern and love for Taiwan, and further deepen the friendship between Taiwan and Japan. Representative Nishimura said that when he served as Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, he welcomed Taiwan’s application to join the CPTPP on behalf of the Japanese government. He also said that his government has also provided substantial assistance for the establishment of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) fab in Kumamoto, Japan. He said he believes that mutual cooperation between Taiwan and Japan in the semiconductor sector can further promote semiconductor industry development, and build a more resilient supply chain system. Representative Nishimura pointed out that former Prime Minister Abe once said, “If Taiwan has a problem, then Japan has a problem.” Currently, many European countries are also very concerned about peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, because it is crucial to peace and stability in the entire international community. It can therefore be said that “if Taiwan has a problem, the world has a problem.” He said he believes that in order to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, like-minded countries and allied nations must all cooperate closely and definitively proclaim that message. He then said he looks forward to exchanging views with President Lai on issues such as strengthening Taiwan-Japan relations and changes in the international situation. The delegation also included Chairman of Kanagawa Prefecture Japan-Taiwan Friendship Association Matsumoto Jun, Japanese House of Representatives members Nishime Kosaburo, Sasaki Hajime, Yana Kazuo, and Katou Ryusho, and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Taipei Office Chief Representative Katayama Kazuyuki.

Details 2025-05-02 President Lai meets Atlantic Council delegation On the afternoon of May 2, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the Atlantic Council, a think tank based in Washington, DC. In remarks, President Lai said that we have already proposed a roadmap for deepening Taiwan-US trade ties to achieve a common objective of reducing all bilateral tariffs. At the same time, the president said, we will expand investments across the United States and create win-win outcomes for both sides through the trade and economic strategy of “Taiwan plus the US.” The president also emphasized that Taiwan is not only a bastion of freedom and democracy, but also an indispensable hub for global supply chains. He expressed hope that, given shared economic and security interests, Taiwan and the US will generate even greater synergy and prove to be each other’s strongest support. A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows: I welcome you all to Taiwan. In particular, Vice President Matthew Kroenig visited Taiwan last June and now is making another trip less than a year later. He also contributed an important article supporting Taiwan to a major international publication, highlighting the concern that our international friends have for Taiwan. We are truly moved and thankful. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I sincerely thank all sectors of the US for their longstanding and steadfast support for Taiwan. Especially, as we face the challenges arising from the regional situation, we hope to continue deepening the Taiwan-US partnership. Holding a key position on the first island chain, Taiwan faces military threats and gray-zone aggression from China. We will continue to show our unwavering determination to defend ourselves. I want to emphasize that Taiwan is accelerating efforts to enhance its overall defense capabilities. The government will also prioritize special budget allocations to increase Taiwan’s defense spending from 2.5 percent of GDP to more than 3 percent. This reflects the efforts we are putting into safeguarding our nation and demonstrates our determination to safeguard regional peace and stability. During President Donald Trump’s first term, Taiwan purchased 66 new F-16V fighter jets. The first of these rolled off the assembly line in South Carolina at the end of this March. This is crucial for Taiwan’s strategy of achieving peace through strength. In the future, we will continue to procure defense equipment from the US that helps ensure peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. We also look forward to bilateral security collaboration evolving beyond arms sales to a partnership that encompasses joint research and development and joint manufacturing, further strengthening our cooperation and exchanges. Taiwan firmly believes in fair, free, and mutually beneficial trade ties. Indeed, we have already proposed a roadmap for deepening Taiwan-US trade ties. This includes our common objective of reducing all bilateral tariffs as well as narrowing the trade imbalance through the procurement of energy and agricultural and other industrial products from the US. At the same time, we will expand investments across the US. We will promote our “Taiwan plus one” policy, that is, the new trade and economic strategy of “Taiwan plus the US,” to build non-red supply chains and create win-win outcomes for both sides. As the US is moving to reindustrialize its manufacturing industry and may hope to become a global manufacturing center for AI, Taiwan is willing to join in the efforts. Taiwan is not only a bastion of freedom and democracy, but also an indispensable hub for global supply chains. We have every confidence that, given shared Taiwan-US economic and security interests, we can generate even greater synergy and prove to be each other’s strongest support. In closing, I thank Vice President Kroenig once again for leading this delegation, demonstrating support for Taiwan. I look forward to exchanging opinions with you all in just a few moments. I wish you a smooth and successful trip. Vice President Kroenig then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for hosting them. He said that it is an honor to be here and to lead a delegation from the Atlanta Council, which consists of a mix of former senior US government officials with responsibility for Taiwan and also rising stars visiting Taiwan for the first time. Vice President Kroenig said that they are here at a critical moment, as there is an ongoing war in Europe, multiple conflicts in the Middle East, and increased Chinese aggression in the Indo-Pacific. Moreover, he pointed out, the regimes of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea are increasingly working together in a new axis of aggressors. Vice President Kroenig indicated that the challenge facing the US and its allies and partners, including Taiwan, is how to deter these autocracies and maintain global peace, prosperity, and freedom, especially in Taiwan, whose security and stability matter, not only for Taiwan, but also for the US and the world. Vice President Kroenig assured President Lai and the people of Taiwan that the US is a reliable partner for Taiwan. The vice president stated that the administration under President Trump is prioritizing the deterrence of China, and that President Trump has announced an intention to have the largest US defense budget in history, more than US$1 trillion, to resource this priority. Pointing out that an America-first president will not help a country that is not helping itself, Vice President Kroenig said that their delegation has been impressed with the steps President Lai and the administration are taking to strengthen Taiwan’s security, including increasing defense spending, developing a societal resilience strategy, and using cutting edge technologies like unmanned systems to promote indigenous defense production. Vice President Kroenig said that more than money and equipment are necessary to secure a democracy against a powerful and ruthless neighbor, adding that history shows that the human factor is the most important. In the end, he said, it will be the will of the people of Taiwan to resist coercion and to defend their home which will be the most important factor determining the future fate of Taiwan and for the ability of the people of Taiwan to chart their own destiny. Vice President Kroenig emphasized that Americans are willing to support Taiwan in this endeavor, but it will be the people of Taiwan and strong and capable leaders like President Lai at the forefront of this struggle, with the firm support of America. Vice President Kroenig said that as the US and Taiwan work together on these challenges, the Atlantic Council looks forward to offering support behind the scenes. Founded in 1961 to support the Transatlantic Alliance, he said, the Atlantic Council is a global think tank, and part of its DNA is working closely with friends and allies in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan. He said they look forward to continuing their close and longstanding cooperation with Taiwan through visiting delegations, research and reports, and public and private events. In closing, Vice President Kroenig thanked President Lai again for hosting them and for the work he is doing to secure the free world. The delegation also included former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Heino Klinck and former Director for Taiwan Affairs at the White House National Security Council Marvin Park.