USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins Announces Farmers First Initiative, Approves Nebraska SNAP Waiver During Tour of Ag Businesses with Gov. Pillen

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen hosted U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins on a day-long visit that included three separate stops and two significant announcements. He was joined in the visits by Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Sherry Vinton and U.S. Congressman Adrian Smith.

“I’m pleased that Sec. Rollins has had the opportunity to experience the depth and breadth of Nebraska agriculture and what our state is doing to help feed the world and save the planet,” said Gov. Pillen. “Today, she heard from a diverse group of producers, visited a typical multi-generational Nebraska family farm, and got a first-hand look at what sets our state apart for the future -- value-added agriculture. I’m glad we could make these connections and look forward to continuing the work that makes Nebraska the innovative agricultural leader it is, between crop, livestock and ethanol production.”

The ag tour kicked off at the Cargill Bioscience 650-acre facility in Blair this morning. That facility is Cargill’s largest and directly employs approximately 600 Nebraskans while processing over 340,000 bushels of corn daily to produce products such as fuel grade ethanol, corn gluten meal and meat for poultry, pet food and cattle feed. The company also makes sweetener, corn syrup and other corn-based products such as enzymes, biopolymers, and amino acids.

Upon arriving at Wholestone Farms in Fremont, Sec. Rollins took a few minutes to greet employees waiting inside. The group witnessed part of the plant’s hog processing operation and later gathered in the staff cafeteria with members of the media. There. Sec. Rollins signed off on Nebraska’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) waiver request, excluding soda and energy drinks from the list of approved purchases. Nebraska submitted its waiver in early April and is the first state in the nation to have its application approved by the USDA, effective Jan. 1, 2026.

“Today’s waiver to remove soda and energy drinks from SNAP is the first of its kind, and it is a historic step to Make America Healthy Again. Under President Trump’s leadership, I have encouraged states to serve as the ‘laboratories of innovation.’ Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Governors in Iowa, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, West Virginia, and Colorado are pioneers in improving the health of our nation,” said Sec. Rollins.

“There’s absolutely zero reason for taxpayers to be subsidizing purchases of soda and energy drinks. SNAP is about helping families in need get healthy food into their diets, but there’s nothing nutritious about the junk we’re removing with today’s waiver. I’m grateful to have worked with Secretary Rollins and the Trump Administration to get this effort across the finish line. It is a tremendous step toward improving the health and well-being of our state. We have to act because we can’t keep letting Nebraskans starve in the midst of plenty,” said Gov. Pillen.

Gov. Pillen, Sec. Rollins, Rep. Smith and NDA Dir. Vinton wrapped up their tour of ag businesses with a stop in the afternoon at Ohnoutka Family Farm in Valparaiso. There, the group engaged in a roundtable with invited producers from across the state. Discussion hit on a variety of topics, from tariffs to grants, water quantity and quality, educating youth about agriculture and keeping generational farming going in Nebraska. Prior to the roundtable event, the group was greeted by youth from the local FFA chapter.

Following the roundtable, Sec. Rollins made her second announcement – a policy initiative aimed at supporting small family farms. Called Farmers First, the program is part of the USDA’s Make Agriculture Great Again agenda and outlines 10 action items that aim to help the 86 percent of small family farms across the nation.

“Welcoming Secretary Rollins to Nebraska alongside Governor Pillen provided a tremendous opportunity to showcase Nebraska’s world-leading livestock, crop, and biofuels producers,” said Rep. Smith, who represents the state’s third district. “As we mark 163 years since the signing of the Homestead Act, agriculture remains the economic driver of our state and the nation’s Heartland. USDA’s new Farmers First strategy will expand markets, deliver regulatory relief, promote long-term certainty, and ensure the accessibility of USDA resources for American farming families working tirelessly to feed and fuel the world. I will continue to work with Secretary Rollins and President Trump to unleash prosperity for generations to come.”

Some of the efforts in the Farmers First initiative include:

Streamlining Processes : Simplifying USDA applications, like the Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP), to reduce barriers for farmers

Credit and Land Access : Reforming loan programs and using tools like the Agricultural Land Easement (ALE) to help farmers buy and protect land

Farm Transitions : Calling on Congress to adjust tax policies, like expanding Section 179, to ease passing farms to the next generation

Market and Infrastructure : Prioritizing local farmers in procurement and reforming programs to ensure funds reach producers, not special interests

Labor Access : Working with other agencies to address labor shortages, including exploring visa reforms for agricultural workers

Risk Managemen t: Making USDA programs simpler and launching a disaster portal for better access to assistance

Energy and Regulations: Supporting affordable energy and reviewing environmental permitting to lower costs for farmers

“Our family-owned farms and ranches are at the heart of agriculture in America and are the backbone of the economy in states like Nebraska. Generations of producers have passed down the love of farming, strongly rooted values, and common-sense stewardship of our land and water to the next generation,” said Gov. Pillen. “I’m glad that Secretary Rollins and the USDA are highlighting the value and importance of family owned and small operations as part of our efforts to put Farmers First. I look forward to this tremendous initiative, and I am thrilled that she chose to launch it from a family farm right here in Nebraska.”

