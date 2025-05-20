Governor Hochul Celebrates New York Future Farmers of America’s 1...

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “New York is the fastest-growing FFA state in the country, and for 100 years, this incredible program has been the bedrock of outstanding student leadership in our state, helping students find their strengths, find ways to serve their communities, and become leaders in every sector of the agriculture industry and beyond it. Congratulations to New York FFA on its centennial—the future of New York looks exceptionally bright with such dedicated young leaders at the forefront."

State Senator Rachel May said, “The longevity of New York’s FFA program underscores its significance to agriculture in our state. For 100 years, this program has been educating the next generation of farmers, ensuring that our vital agricultural sector remains strong. The history of the New York State Fair is closely linked to the FFA program, so it’s only appropriate that it has a dedicated building on the fairgrounds, showcasing its significance to our state. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for recognizing the importance of the FFA program with this new facility and support for New York State agriculture.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “FFA is one of the premier youth leadership development organizations in our country. Members have gone on to successful careers as farmers, chemists, government officials, business leaders, teachers, and more. The hands-on experience this organization provides is invaluable, and with the new FFA Building at the State Fairgrounds, they will have the opportunity to showcase their work in an impressive new facility. Congratulations to the FFA on their centennial.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “I would like to congratulate the New York FFA for this historic milestone, marking a century of inspiring the agricultural leaders of tomorrow. As a stronghold for Northeastern agriculture, New York thrives thanks to organizations like FFA that help students realize their potential in the agricultural classroom and beyond. I look forward to the construction of the new FFA building, as well as the growth of their now 224 chapters across the state.”

Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said, “The New York State Fair and New York State FFA have a long and storied history going back 100 years together. I applaud the work that organizations like New York State FFA and 4-H do in providing quality agricultural education to future generations to continue New York State’s long tradition of farming.”

About New York State FFA

Administered by Cornell University, the New York State FFA Association is a youth organization that helps middle and high school students become leaders in a variety of career fields, including agriculture. NY FFA develops premier leadership, personal growth and career success through activities and opportunities nationwide. Learn more about NY FFA at www.nysffa.org.

About the New York State Fair

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the State’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year.