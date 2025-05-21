airSlate SignNow Brings Smart eSignature Workflows to UrbanMix's 3D Property Platform

UrbanMix airSlate signNow strategic partnership

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- airSlate SignNow, the award-winning provider of e-signature solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with UrbanMix , a cutting-edge proptech platform that harnesses the power of AI and interactive 3D technology to modernize real estate management.By integrating airSlate SignNow’s robust e-signature solution into UrbanMix’s advanced property management system, real estate professionals—including property managers, leasing managers, and asset managers—can now expedite critical workflows such as lease signing and compliance documentation directly from UrbanMix’s immersive 3D interface.For end-users, the impact is immediate and significant. Property managers using UrbanMix SignLease workflow have reported reduced time to send lease to a third, saving about 100$ per lease renewal in property manager hours (for a portfolio of 3,000 units, that’s $300,000 saved every year). Now, with airSlate SignNow seamlessly embedded, teams will further accelerate transaction speeds, dramatically reduce document errors, and eliminate the frustration of fragmented manual processes.Sharon Ayalon, CEO of UrbanMix, said, “Our clients love our seamless workflow. They advocate that due to our 3d models and interactivity, our lease renewal process and lease signing features are much better and easier to use than anything else in the industry. After checking several signature apps, we choose airSlate SignNow because their tool aligns with our motto of making the client's life easy by giving them end-to-end solutions that don’t fail exactly when it’s money time.”UrbanMix’s clients, already benefiting from state-of-the-art visualizations and AI-driven project management, will experience further enhanced operational agility through SignNow’s embedded e-signatures. Property brokers, for instance, can instantly share interactive 3D virtual tours accompanied by integrated, ready-to-sign leasing agreements—transforming client interactions from days of follow-up to a single streamlined session.Key benefits of the SignNow-UrbanMix integration include:--- Instantly sign leases, contracts, and approvals within UrbanMix’s interactive 3D platform—no need to switch between tools or chase paper trails--- Cut lease signing and approval cycles from days or weeks to minutes, letting properties turn over and generate revenue faster--- Manage, send, sign, and store all agreements in one place, reducing manual data entry and costly errors--- Boost client confidence and satisfaction by offering a seamless, digital-first experience for prospective tenants and property stakeholders--- Improve transparency and tracking for every document, so teams can see real-time status, avoid missed deadlines, and speed up decision making--- Secure, legally binding e-signatures fully compliant with industry regulations—protecting sensitive data and ensuring peace of mind.For airSlate, this partnership underscores its commitment to working with industry leaders to extend the reach of SignNow’s eSignature capabilities, particularly in the real estate industry.“This integration tackles head-on the cumbersome paperwork that often delays projects and inflates costs,” said John Midtbo, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at airSlate. “We’re not only saving property professionals valuable hours previously spent managing manual documentation but also helping them execute contracts securely within seconds. For airSlate SignNow, this partnership reinforces our strategic commitment to becoming the essential digital signature backbone for the rapidly evolving proptech market.”To get started with the SignNow integration for UrbanMix, visit: https://fastslr.urbanmix.tech/ About airSlateairSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million users worldwide with its document workflow and automation solutions. The company's PDF editing, eSignature workflow, and business process automation solutions empower users to digitally transform their businesses to run faster and easier. airSlate, pdfFiller, signNow, USLegal, DocHub and Instapage make up the company's portfolio of award-winning products. airSlate is backed by leading venture capitalists and corporate investors including General Catalyst, Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, HighSage Ventures, UiPath Ventures and GSquared.About UrbanMixUrbanMix is revolutionizing real estate management by combining AI-driven workflows and interactive 3D models to simplify building operations. Our platform focuses on the multifamily housing sector, helping property owners and managers automate workflows for lease renewals, inspections, and renovations. Our vision is to make real estate operations more dynamic, intuitive, and profitable—by giving teams the tools they need to collaborate better, act faster, and reduce costly downtime. At our core, we believe seeing is understanding, and we empower owners to truly "see" and manage their assets smarter. Backed By the Jacobs Institute, Rho Capital, and ICI Fund.

