Move to Broken Bow Helps Young Couple Experience Joys of Family, Outdoors, and Small Business Ownership

Living in rural Nebraska wasn’t what Tyler and Bailey Tebow envisioned after marrying in 2015 and graduating from Kansas State University in 2016. Bailey, who grew up in Wichita, Kansas, didn’t see the appeal of small-town life. And Tyler, while having enjoyed his rural upbringing in Kansas, viewed Nebraska as enemy territory. “I grew up saying I’d never live in Nebraska because I’m a big K-State (Kansas State University athletics) fan,” he laughed.

Yet when Tyler was offered a job with Adams Land & Cattle in Broken Bow, the Tebows decided to give rural Nebraska a look. The job offer in Broken Bow was one of two promising opportunities Tyler was considering, the other being in Cimarron, Kansas.

When the Tebows visited Broken Bow, what they discovered compared favorably to the option in Kansas. “The communities in Nebraska are nice,” Tyler observed. “The school systems are better. A lot of businesses in this area seem to put more back into the community versus just being independent.”

Tyler accepted the job with Adams Land & Cattle, where he helps monitor young cattle during their adjustment to the feedlot. Initially, the Tebows did not see themselves staying in Broken Bow long-term. “We were going to move back closer to family,” Tyler said. “But now we’re putting our roots in and are here for the long haul.”

A Great Place to Raise a Family

The move from Wichita to Broken Bow was a big adjustment for Bailey. “I never had the intent of living in a small town,” she said. “It was a very big change.”

Yet she has come to enjoy the relaxed, family-friendly lifestyle of Broken Bow, especially as a young mother. “When I was growing up in the city, we had everything at our fingertips. It was easy to get caught up in the busyness as opposed to being intentional about what you do,” she recalled. “The slower pace of life is honestly what a lot of people are looking for, having that sense of community and enjoying where you’re at for the moment,” she added. “For us, it’s about enjoying our kids being little right now.”

The Tebows have three kids, the youngest only nine months. For Tyler, finding a good place to raise a family was paramount when deciding where to start his career. “The towns in Nebraska close to a feedlot, or even the ranching communities, are much more well-kept than the ones I’ve been to in Kansas,” he said. “Having a wife, and soon to start a family, Broken Bow was number one on my list because of the quality of the town and the community.”

Community Support for Small Businesses

When Tyler and Bailey first moved to Broken Bow, they familiarized themselves with the community’s small businesses. Kinkaider Brewing had only been open one year when they arrived, and they were able to watch it grow into a successful business expanding to Lincoln, Omaha, and Kearney (coming soon). “We not only love our community, but we also have incredible businesses here in Broken Bow that just make our small town stand out,” Bailey said. “You go to some small towns, and you just see a lot of abandoned buildings. That doesn’t happen here,” Tyler added. “When a business closes, somebody wants to start something and keep things going and growing.”

Seeing the development in Broken Bow encouraged Bailey to open her own business. “I was excited to join the other business owners and to take pride in starting something of my own, whether it flourished or failed,” she said.

Bailey opened 10|23 Boutique, which designs and sells women’s clothing. “I believe a well-styled outfit can make all the difference for your day,” she said. “But you may find yourself buying pieces and only utilizing them one way. My mission is to give women the confidence to step out of their comfort zones and show them how to style their wardrobes multiple ways to get the most bang for their buck.” Having studied fashion design and marketing in college, the store aligns Bailey’s educational and business passions, while providing flexibility to raise her three children.

Local support has helped Bailey grow her business. “It’s amazing to watch how supportive [community residents] are of any small business, regardless of if it’s been my business or somebody else’s. It feels unique, because in Wichita we didn’t get that sense of small-town pride,” she explained.

Loving the Good Life

Bailey never considered herself an outdoors person, but since moving to Broken Bow she has fallen in love with the state’s natural beauty. “It’s amazing the outdoor opportunities that are within about an hour’s drive. You have Calamus Reservoir, you can go a couple of hours to Valentine, and it is also very beautiful to be able to float the Loup River. There are so many cool things,” she said. While living in Wichita, she didn’t feel like this appreciation for the outdoors was encouraged as much as it is in Broken Bow. “The people here go sit at the river or go hiking. That was not a thing where I grew up,” she added.

“Having been here in Broken Bow for nine years, I would not trade it,” said Bailey. “I would not move back [to Wichita]. I’ve said a million times you could not pay me to move back. I love our community.”

The Good Life Is Calling

