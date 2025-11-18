Nebraska NEXT: Collegiate Talent Forum Connects Soon-To-Be Graduates with Growing Employers

Left to right: Lizzie Vietz, Marketing Strategist for UNL Student Affairs; Tanner Skelton, Software Engineer at Hudl; Audrey Ellis, SALT Company Resident; Skyler Reestman, Marketing and Program Coordinator for Lincoln Chamber of Commerce; Choe Higgins, Youth Engagement Specialist for Nebraska Community Foundation

“I’m not from here, but now I feel like Lincoln is my hometown,” said Audrey Ellis, a featured alumni panelist at the recent Nebraska NEXT: Collegiate Talent Forum in Lincoln. Ellis grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, but she chose to stay in Nebraska after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL). “The people make the place, and I wouldn’t be here in Nebraska if it wasn’t for the connections I made during my time in undergrad.” Ellis now encourages students to follow her path by embarking on a rewarding career in Nebraska after graduation.

The recent Collegiate Talent Forum at UNL convened students who are nearing graduation to learn about the many attractive careers that Nebraska has to offer. The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) co-hosted the event with the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, the Foundry Community, and the UNL Honors Program. At the forum, sponsoring employers met with students to present job openings and promote Lincoln’s superb quality of life. Participating organizations included Deloitte, WoodmenLife, Bryan Health, Harrison Financial Services, CareerPathway.com, Assurity, and Ameritas.

“It’s really nice to hear people talk about the life in Nebraska and the job market,” shared Marija, an exchange student from the Netherlands who is a senior at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Along with several of her friends, she attended the Collegiate Talent Forum to learn more about opportunities to start a career in Nebraska.

For Marija, Nebraska’s caring and supportive culture is a top reason why she would like to stay in the state after graduation. “People are so nice here, I always feel so welcome,” she commented. “Nebraska is a big community. You can always count on the people.”

Finding the value in a hometown

At the Collegiate Talent Forum, employers highlighted the many advantages available to students entering Nebraska’s workforce. These include an abundance of great-paying careers; affordability; a culture of work-life balance; and safe, neighborly communities.

Chloe Higgins, one of the panelists at the event, said that her internship, which provided significant job responsibilities, was a driving reason for keeping her in Nebraska. “I was invited to do an internship that was not fetching coffee or breaking down cardboard boxes,” she explained.

While studying economics at UNL, she was asked to return to her hometown of Nebraska City to help illuminate its qualities as a desirable place to live and work. “That experience made me realize how unique rural Nebraska is and how invested all Nebraskans are in young people and connecting people to their state. That made it an easy decision to stay in Nebraska,” she said. Higgins is now the Youth Engagement Specialist at the Nebraska Community Foundation.

Becoming part of the brain gain

Livia Zisky, a UNL student who attended the event, already has chosen to stay and become part of the growing Nebraska economy. “I am excited to be a part of the brain gain,” she said. Zisky recently accepted a job at the Lincoln Journal Star, where she will report on K-12 education. She looks forward to contributing her journalism skills to share news that informs and impacts families with kids.

She said efforts like the Nebraska NEXT Collegiate Talent Forum are valuable for students. It can be intimidating to identify and sift through opportunities when entering the job market. “Events like this are so important to reach out to students, learn where they’re at, and show them the different opportunities that maybe they aren’t considering,” she explained. “And connecting with recent grads is so valuable. Students look to these people as examples.”

Like many of her peers, Zisky values the community—both the people and places—she has found in Lincoln. Yet, also like many of her friends, she once fretted about whether she could find a path to pursue her dreams in Nebraska. “There are great parks here, great trails, and people who really care about the community,” added Zisky. “I was nervous there wouldn’t be job opportunities here in Nebraska, but something opened that I’m passionate about. And the community really makes it easy to stay.”

NEBRASKA NEXT

Make it easy to stay—that is a succinct way to summarize the goal of Nebraska NEXT: Collegiate Talent Forums. To explore how your community can warmly welcome soon-to-be graduates into the workforce, contact Rose Baker, DED’s Talent Team Manager, at rose.baker@nebraska.gov.

To learn more about the Nebraska NEXT talent attraction event strategy (part of The Good Life Is Calling campaign), go to opportunity.nebraska.gov/nebraska-next.