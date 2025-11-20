Nebraska Department of Economic Development Awards $14.1 Million of Community Development Block Grant Funds

Business facades in Pender, Nebraska, following the investment of CDBG – Downtown Revitalization funds.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $14,173,231 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to 38 projects in 33 communities through the 2025 Downtown Revitalization, Planning, and Public Works opportunities. Money for these awards come from the state’s 2025 CDBG allocation and carryover from prior years. No additional funding cycles are planned for the 2025 CDBG Program. DED continues to accept applications through the open cycles of the Tourism Development and Economic Development funding opportunities. The next application cycle for all other categories is planned to open in July 2026.

The CDBG program provides funds to help communities tackle projects that enhance local vitality, public health and safety, economic well-being, local vitality, and quality of life. The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). DED administers the CDBG program on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities. The entitlement communities of Lincoln, Omaha, Bellevue, and Grand Island administer the CDBG program in their own areas.

“Nebraskans take pride in having safe, clean, and welcoming communities,” said DED Director Maureen Larsen. “As the state competes for talent—both to retain our youth and attract new residents—this quality-of-life advantage provides an important edge. Congratulations to this year’s CDBG awardees for securing funds to make community enhancements.”

All of the funded communities outlined a solid approach to impactful community development, demonstrating collaboration and support from local residents and businesses. Brief community project descriptions are listed below.

2025 CDBG Program Awardees for Downtown Revitalization ($2,175,000)

Burwell ($435,000) to rehabilitate commercial building facades, upgrade sidewalks and a public restroom to meet ADA accessibility requirements, and undertake a clearance and demolition project—all of which are located within the downtown business district.

Gibbon ($435,000) to improve the appearance of downtown businesses with commercial rehabilitation activities, make downtown sidewalk improvements to meet ADA guidelines, and complete a street improvement project in the downtown area.

Milford ($435,000) to rehabilitate several commercial storefronts in the downtown business district.

Scottsbluff ($435,000) to improve the appearance of the downtown business district through commercial rehabilitation of private businesses.

Tecumseh ($435,000) to address the elimination of slum and blight conditions within its downtown business district.

2025 CDBG Planning Program Awardees ($547,250)

Beatrice ($53,000)to update their comprehensive plan.

Bloomfield ($53,000) to complete a community redevelopment plan.

Clearwater ($52,500) to create a comprehensive plan.

Decatur ($53,000) to create a downtown revitalization plan.

Gibbon ($53,000) to complete a comprehensive plan.

Greeley Center ($53,000) to create a comprehensive plan.

Haigler ($23,000) to create a community development plan.

Hitchcock County ($23,000) to create a comprehensive plan.

Minden ($53,000) to create a water treatment plan.

Octavia ($24,750) to update their comprehensive plan.

Pawnee City ($53,000) to update their comprehensive plan.

($53,000) to update their comprehensive plan. Wahoo ($53,000)to create a downtown revitalization plan.

2025 CDBG Public Works Program Awardees ($11,450,981)

Barneston ($400,000) for a street improvement project.

Battle Creek ($586,159) to improve the Battle Creek Care Center health facility.

Beaver Crossing ($630,000) to construct a new community center building.

Bridgeport ($327,233) for a sewer main replacement project.

Brock ($630,000) for a street improvement project, including ADA sidewalk improvements.

Burr ($520,000) for a water system improvement project.

Burr ($560,000) to demolish and clear the existing fire hall and construct a new fire hall building.

Burwell ($630,000) for a sewer lift station replacement project.

Clatonia ($630,000) to construct a new fire hall building.

Clearwater ($480,000) for a street improvement project, including ADA sidewalk improvements.

DuBois ($598,000) for a street improvement project, including ADA sidewalk improvements.

Fairbury ($440,000) for a street improvement project.

Greeley Center ($630,000) for a street improvement project.

Gresham ($597,000) for a water and sewer system replacement project.

Nebraska City ($630,000) for a street improvement project.

Nelson ($620,000)for a street improvement project.

North Loup ($380,000) to improve the village park playground.

Richland ($630,000) to renovate the community building facility.

South Sioux City ($610,592) for a water line improvement project.

Steinauer ($291,997) for a sidewalk and street improvement project.

Walthill ($630,000) for a water system improvement project.

For additional information about funding opportunities available to Nebraska communities under the CDBG program, visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/cdbg, or contact Nicole Bartels at nicole.bartels@nebraska.gov.