Leading Silver Expert, and Bestselling Author of The Great Silver Bull to Speak at Mining Investing Boot Camp

VANCOUVER, B,C,, CANADA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Equity Explorers ( https://theequityexplorers.com ) is proud to announce Peter Krauth, renowned silver expert and author of the bestselling book The Great Silver Bull ( https://a.co/d/ebzALYT ), as a featured speaker for its 5-Day free Investor Boot Camp, held virtually from June 2-6, 2025. Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor ( https://silverstockinvestor.com ), will share his 20+ years of expertise in silver and mining investments, empowering attendees to capitalize on the surging commodities market.With silver up 32.4% and gold up 29% in 2025, Krauth’s insights are timely and critical. As the only newsletter exclusively focused on silver, Silver Stock Investor provides unparalleled analysis of silver’s role as a historical inflation hedge and a vital industrial metal for solar panels, electric vehicles, and electronics. Krauth’s bestselling book, The Great Silver Bull, details silver’s historical significance and offers strategies to build a silver investment portfolio that outperforms inflation. His extensive industry network and rigorous research uncover best-in-class opportunities in physical silver, ETFs, royalty companies, and junior explorers, making him a sought-after voice at conferences like MoneyShow and Metals Investor Forum.During the boot camp, Krauth will lead an interactive session, diving into all things Silver. Attendees will benefit from live Q&A, learning how to spot high-reward opportunities and manage risks in volatile markets. Participants will also receive a free “Mining Market Mastery 101” worksheet and have a chance to win signed copies of The Great Silver Bull, a one-month membership, and more, as highlighted on The Equity Explorers’ event page ( https://theequityexplorers.com ).“Peter Krauth’s deep expertise and clear strategies make him an invaluable speaker for our boot camp,” said Cali Van Zant, founder of The Equity Explorers and host of The Exploring Mining Podcast. “His focus on silver’s generational opportunity will inspire investors to seize the moment in today’s commodity boom.”Unlike typical investment events, The Equity Explorers’ boot camp prioritizes education over pitches, featuring top experts like Krauth, Jeff Clark, Chris Temple, Philippe Gijsels, and Jean-Pierre Colin. The event aligns with surging demand for critical minerals, as noted in recent market reports, and offers macro-economic perspectives alongside insights into tech sectors like AI and Bitcoin, which rely on silver and other metals.Event Details:• What: 5-Day Investor Boot Camp featuring Peter Krauth• When: June 5th, 2025, 1:45 PT, 4:45 EST• Where: Online, accessible globally• Register: https://theequityexplorers.com • More Info: https://theequityexplorers.com/speakers/ Join Peter Krauth and The Equity Explorers to unlock the potential of silver and mining stocks. Visit https://theequityexplorers.com to register and explore the full speaker lineup.About The Equity ExplorersThe Equity Explorers is a premier platform empowering investors through expert-led education on commodities and mining stocks, providing tools to navigate volatile markets with confidence.About Peter KrauthPeter Krauth is a leading Silver expert, author of the bestselling The Great Silver Bull ( https://a.co/d/ebzALYT ), and editor of Silver Stock Investor ( https://silverstockinvestor.com ). With over 20 years of experience, Krauth’s insights guide investors to high-reward opportunities in silver and mining. Learn more at https://silverstockinvestor.com Join the MovementVisit https://theequityexplorers.com to sign up to get your free spot to gain access to the live event June2nd-6th, 2025. In a market where volatility is opportunity, The Equity Explorers is your guide to turning education into wealth.Contact:Cali Van ZantFounder, the Equity ExplorersEmail: info@theequityexplorers.com, cvanzant@investorideas.com5134 Ciff DriveDelta BC V4M 2C3Website: https://theequityexplorers.com X: https://x.com/_equityexplorer @_equityexplorerInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/_equityexplorers/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/theequityexplorers YouTube: www.youtube.com/@TheEquityExplorers About The Equity ExplorersThe Equity Explorers is a premier platform dedicated to empowering investors through education, expert insights, and strategic tools. Focused on commodities, mining stocks, and undervalued sectors, it equips users to navigate volatile markets with confidence and precision.

