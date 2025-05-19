The Equity Explorers announces Investing Guru Chris Temple as Speaker at 5-Day Free, Live Mining Investing Boot Camp

Chris Temple, founder and editor of The National Investor The Equity Explorers Free, Live Mining Investing Boot Camp at The Equity Explorers

With over 45 years in the investment world, Chris Temple is renowned for his prescient “big picture” calls on markets, commodities, and geopolitics

This virtual free real time- event is designed to empower investors with actionable strategies for navigating mining stocks and commodities, kicks off with Temple’s unparalleled expertise .” — Cali Van Zant

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Equity Explorers ( https://theequityexplorers.com ) is thrilled to announce Chris Temple, founder and editor of The National Investor ( https://www.nationalinvestor.com ), as the keynote speaker for the opening day of its 5- Day Free, Live, Investor Boot Camp on June 2, 2025. This virtual free real time- event is designed to empower investors with actionable strategies for navigating mining stocks and commodities, kicks off with Temple’s unparalleled expertise in market trends and undervalued sectors.With over 45 years in the investment world, Chris Temple is renowned for his prescient “big picture” calls on markets, commodities, and geopolitics. As a writer, educator, and disruptor, he has guided investors through decades of market cycles, earning a reputation for uncovering early opportunities in sectors like uranium, gold, and energy. His motto, “You can get information anywhere…here, you get knowledge,” reflects his commitment to delivering clear, actionable insights. Temple’s recent commentary on uranium’s bullish supply-demand dynamics and gold’s evolving story underscores his relevance in today’s surging commodity markets, with gold up 29% and silver up 32.4% in 2025.On June 2, Temple will lead an interactive session, diving deep into the hottest undervalued sectors—mining, energy, and commodities like silver, uranium, gold, and critical minerals. Attendees will have the chance to engage in live Q&A, learning how to spot undervalued stocks, manage risks, and profit in volatile markets. Participants will also receive a free “Mining Market Mastery 101” worksheet and enter giveaways for signed books, a one-month membership, and more.“Chris Temple’s ability to distill complex market dynamics into practical strategies makes him the perfect speaker to launch our boot camp,” said Cali Van Zant, founder of The Equity Explorers and host of The Exploring Mining Podcast. “His insights will set the tone for a week of transformative education, helping investors turn volatility into opportunity.”The boot camp, hosted by The Equity Explorers, stands out for its focus on education over hype. Unlike typical investment events, it features no stock pitches or pump-and-dump schemes—just expert-led guidance from investors like Temple, Peter Krauth, Jeff Clark, Philippe Gijsels, and Jean-Pierre Colin. The event explores commodities’ role in macroeconomics, policy shifts, and tech sectors like AI and Bitcoin, which rely on critical minerals.Event Details:• What: 5-Day Free Investor Boot Camp, Day 1 with Chris Temple• When: June 2, 2025, with flexible attendance (join one or all days)• Where: Online, accessible globally- Live in real –time: 1:45 p.m. PT, 4:45 pm EST(Archived after event available to members)• Register: https://theequityexplorers.com • More Info: https://theequityexplorers.com/speakers/ Don’t miss this chance to learn from one of the industry’s most respected voices. Visit https://theequityexplorers.com to secure your spot and explore the full speaker lineup.About Chris TempleChris Temple, founder of The National Investor, is a veteran analyst with a knack for calling major market turns. His work spans stocks, commodities, and geopolitics, offering investors clear, knowledge-driven strategies. Learn more at https://www.nationalinvestor.com Join the MovementVisit https://theequityexplorers.com to sign up to get your free spot to gain access to the live event June2nd-6th, 2025. In a market where volatility is opportunity, The Equity Explorers is your guide to turning education into wealth.Contact:Cali Van ZantFounder, the Equity ExplorersEmail: info@theequityexplorers.comWebsite: https://theequityexplorers.com X: https://x.com/_equityexplorer Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_equityexplorers/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/theequityexplorers About The Equity ExplorersThe Equity Explorers is a premier platform dedicated to empowering investors through education, expert insights, and strategic tools. Focused on commodities, mining stocks, and undervalued sectors, it equips users to navigate volatile markets with confidence and precision.

