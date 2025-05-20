POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance Wins Prestigious Telly Award for Holiday Television Special

POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance

PSC wins 2025 Telly Award for innovative holiday TV special blending storytelling, tradition, and spectacle.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 46th Annual Telly Awards, the world’s premier award honoring excellence in television and video, has named POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance (PSC) a 2025 Telly Award winner for its imaginative new holiday television special.This marks the ninth Telly Award for PSC, a groundbreaking family lifestyle and entertainment brand renowned for blending theatrical storytelling with music, magic, and circus artistry. Since its debut in 2021, PSC has delighted audiences with immersive narratives that celebrate creativity, tradition, and global diversity.The award-winning production is a 30-minute interdisciplinary holiday special based on PSC’s second book in the series, Holidays All Year. The film introduces RoboClaus™, a 6-foot-tall, Santa-like robot, who joins a cast of over 30 vibrant characters to honor holidays from cultures around the world.Co-produced with Armed Forces Entertainment, the special was broadcast to U.S. service members and their families on bases worldwide and is now available for streaming on YouTube and other digital platforms.This award highlights the innovative spirit of PSC and its commitment to making stories take shape through bold, inclusive, and imaginative storytelling.PSC was founded by acclaimed Broadway director & producer Neil Goldberg who co-authored the holiday book series together with award winning storyteller Niko Nickolaou. Published by Brown Books, the series follows the whimsical adventures of three unique characters who infuse music, magic and circus into every holiday with diversity, tradition & wonder.Since its launch, the book series has received over 20 prestigious awards for its literary and artistic excellence as well as its social impact. The books are available at over 30,000 retail outlets, online and wherever books are sold.Building on its success, POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance has launched a series of notable partnerships, licensing deals, and creative collaborations with top-tier brands—spanning live theatrical productions, immersive experiences, retail and branded content, animation, and television.PSC continues to push the boundaries of creative entertainment, with new live residency shows opening in Orlando, Nashville, the Bahamas and additional locations beginning in 2025 and throughout the coming years.For brand information and show tickets, visit: www.pompsnowcirque.com

