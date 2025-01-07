Global Premiere of “POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance” Holiday Special Now Streaming on YouTube

In partnership with Armed Forces Entertainment, a cast of 30 international artists showcase mesmerizing magic and circus wonder.

PSC is expanding with new partnerships, collaborations, shows and experiences to deliver unique entertainment that combines product and performance, captivating audiences, fans, and shoppers alike.” — Neil Goldberg, Producer & Broadway Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In collaboration with Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE), this enchanting film was initially produced for U.S. service members and their families worldwide during the holiday season, and is now accessible to viewers everywhere, bringing holiday magic to screens across the globe.The debut of the POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance television special marks the brands ongoing diversification and business expansion. In addition to the special, the new book release “Holidays All Year with POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance”, features stories and adventures inspired by a wide array of global holidays—from Lunar New Year and Ramadan to Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Passover, Easter, and more. The series continues delivering year-round entertainment on multiple platforms, filled with magic and celebration for audiences of all ages.New partnerships, collaborations, products, location-based entertainment, live shows, and upcoming experiences are on the horizon. PSC has teamed up with family-focused brands like Crayola Experience and IT'SUGAR to deliver unique entertainment that combines product and performance, captivating audiences, fans, and shoppers alike. PSC is also enhancing its digital presence by adding family-friendly content to its YouTube channel, offering engaging videos for viewers of all ages.Based on the award-winning POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance storybook series by Neil Goldberg and Niko Nickolaou, the television special follows the books lovable characters—POMP, SNOW, and CIRQUEumstance—on a whimsical journey of preparation for the holidays. As their plans become increasingly elaborate, the trio creates RoboClaus™, a new groundbreaking 6-foot-tall robotic Santa, to help manage the festive chaos. The innovated RoboClaus™ guides the story with an enchanting mix of music, magic, and spellbinding circus-themed performances. The special seamlessly blends heartwarming and year-round holiday spirit with breathtaking spectacle.For the latest news, updates, and more information, visit www.pompsnowcirque.com

