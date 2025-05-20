RED BEAR Named to Selling Power Magazine’s Top Sales Training Companies 2025 List

This recognition from Selling Power affirms what our clients already know—RED BEAR training works.” — Chad Mulligan

CROWN POINT, IN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RED BEAR, a global leader in sales negotiation training, is proud to announce its inclusion in Selling Power’s list of Top Sales Training Companies of 2025.

Each year, Selling Power recognizes top training providers that deliver measurable outcomes, client satisfaction, and innovation in the sales training space. This year’s selection process included client surveys from over 350 organizations and an in-depth review of training methodology, delivery innovation, and ROI.

The Selling Power editorial team used the following criteria to evaluate companies on the 2025 list:

Depth and breadth of training offerings

Innovation in delivery and methodology

AI integrations and adaptation

Client satisfaction and direct outcomes

Contribution to the broader sales training industry

RED BEAR stood out for its behavior-based negotiation methodology—a proven approach built on research conducted at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Designed to drive consistent, real-world outcomes, RED BEAR’s training focuses on equipping sellers with the tools they need to sell and negotiate on value..and to avoid making costly, unnecessary concessions to win business. “Our sales training isn’t about teaching tactics—it’s about rewiring how your team approaches selling value-based agreements,” said Chad Mulligan, CEO of RED BEAR. “We train people to understand buyer behavior, navigate complexity, and negotiate with intention—and that translates to real revenue impact.”

Sales organizations that partner with RED BEAR consistently report measurable ROI, including increases in competitive wins, average deal size, and profit margins. The training is practical, collaborative, and designed for enterprise-level sellers who face increasingly sophisticated buyers.

“We’ve helped global sales teams close multi-million-dollar deals, shorten sales cycles, and protect value in even the most competitive environments,” Mulligan added. “This recognition from Selling Power affirms what our clients already know—RED BEAR training works.”

Client feedback played a key role in this year’s selection process. Here are just a few of the incredible things that clients from winning programs were saying:

“Extremely effective. They accelerated our sales results by 10x!”

“Having been through a couple other professional sales training programs in the past, I can state that our current choice is by far the best. Our outside sales team left the training feeling energized, enlightened and empowered. Early wins from the team are promising. The communication throughout the process was terrific.”

“They are delivering an exceptional sales training experience. Their professionalism, knowledgeable facilitators, and well-structured courses provide valuable insights that are both practical and impactful. The training is engaging, actionable, and tailored to real-world sales challenges, making it a worthwhile investment for any sales team.”

“As always, exceptional facilitators/consultants who understand our needs and our business and always deliver.”

“They truly act as partners in helping to figure out what’s needed in your organization. No cookie cutter approach to training here! They really got everyone involved in discussions and engaged all of our reps. Many of our more seasoned reps started out as skeptics and ended up finding value from the training, especially relating to demos and empathetic listening.”

“Our facilitator was fantastic and well prepared. He connected with our sales team immediately and quickly earned their trust and respect (not easy to do). The content was both relevant and digestible. The program has already improved our team’s performance.”

Mulligan’s leadership has positioned RED BEAR as a trusted partner for many of the world’s most influential sales organizations—helping teams win more deals, protect margin, and confidently navigate complex, high-stakes sales negotiations.

RED BEAR Negotiation Awards and Recognition

RED BEAR Negotiation is proud to receive ongoing industry recognition. Supply & Demand Chain Executive's Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2024 and 2023 recognized RED BEAR for its proprietary procurement negotiation training, Negotiating With Suppliers™ (NWS). Selling Power recognized RED BEAR as a 2024 and 2023 Top Sales Training Company and 2024 and 2023 Top Virtual Sales Training Company due to the strength and depth of its sales training offerings, demonstrable ROI, and robust client testimonials. RED BEAR was a featured speaker at ISM World 2025 and 2024 and has also been recognized by Training Industry and other notable organizations.

RED BEAR has also been featured in leading publications such as Supply Chain Brain, Industry Week, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Supply Chain Management Review, Global Trade Magazine, the Institute for Supply Management, and Sales & Marketing Management.

About RED BEAR Negotiation

RED BEAR transforms people, teams, and organizations into world-class negotiators. Trusted, forward-thinking companies around the world, across every industry, from the Fortune 500 to high-growth start-ups rely on RED BEAR's proprietary negotiation training to accelerate revenue/margin growth, reduce costs, drive greater internal alignment, improve cross-cultural expertise, and support achievement of other critical corporate goals. RED BEAR's training courses and expertise lie in sales negotiation, procurement negotiation, and cross-cultural negotiation. For more information, visit www.redbearnegotiation.com.

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters (https://bit.ly/3nUpek7), as well as the leading AI sales newsletter (Subscribe to the AI 4 Sales™ / Sales 3.0 Digest – Sales 3.0 Conference / Blog (sales30conf.com). Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. https://www.sales30conf.com

