Trax Technologies Launches Prizma.AI, AN AI-Powered Supply Chain Platform

TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trax Technologies, the global leader in supply chain spend and compliance management solutions, today announced the launch of Prizma.AI, a groundbreaking AI-powered platform that represents the next evolution in transportation expense and performance management. The new platform combines 25 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge artificial intelligence to deliver unprecedented visibility, efficiency, and strategic insights for global enterprises.

Prizma.AI represents a fundamental shift from traditional freight audit systems to an intelligent ecosystem that understands, analyzes, and optimizes supply chain data in real-time. The platform addresses the critical challenges facing modern supply chains: data fragmentation, manual processing inefficiencies, and the need for strategic decision-making capabilities in an increasingly complex global marketplace.

"There are a lot of parallels between the concepts of a prism and our platform," said Blake Tablak, CEO of Trax Technologies. "The input is a basic data stream - invoices and bills of lading. Nothing exciting. Similar to white light, to the naked eye it looks very uninteresting. What comes out of the input is nothing short of amazing. From a single invoice, we can do basic things like audit, cost allocate, etc but that is just one band of color. There are literally limitless other outcomes - accruals, forecasting, operations performance, payment netting, compliance reporting, operational efficiency, the list is endless."

Advanced AI Capabilities Drive Platform Innovation

Prizma.AI's AI ecosystem centers on two core components that address the most pressing challenges in freight management:

AI Extractor employs advanced document understanding technology that goes beyond traditional OCR systems. The solution can comprehend document concepts, relationships, and structures, enabling seamless processing of the 52% of carriers that still operate through paper-based processes. On a basic level, this capability significantly reduces risky manual data entry while improving accuracy and accelerating carrier onboarding. On a more advanced plane, it opens up a wider array of carriers to support complex global supply chains.

AI Audit Optimizer combines machine learning pattern recognition with intelligent action recommendations to analyze audit exceptions and suggest appropriate resolutions. The system actively learns from historical handling patterns, with many recommendations moving to auto-apply status based on consistent accuracy, eliminating manual review for well-understood patterns.

Comprehensive Platform Capabilities

Beyond AI innovations, Prizma.AI delivers a full spectrum of transportation spend management capabilities:

Global Freight Audit: Cloud-based solution that audits 100% of invoices across all countries, modalities, and currencies

Rate Control™: Centralized, collaborative repository for carrier contracts and rates with advanced analytics for both transportation and procurement teams

Emissions IQ: Comprehensive reporting and dashboards for emission impact tracking

Analytics Suite: 30+ dashboard views with drill-through capability for comprehensive program expense and performance analysis

Carrier Platform: Empowers carriers to onboard, submit invoices electronically, and manage exceptions

Advanced Data Tools: Data validation and normalization capabilities for enhanced reporting accuracy

Addressing Enterprise-Scale Challenges

The platform directly addresses the pain points identified by supply chain executives across industries. With transportation costs representing 6-9% of Cost of Goods Sold for many enterprises, the need for sophisticated expense and performance management has never been greater.

"Traditional freight audit doesn't work in today's environment," Tablak explained. "Data is often unavailable, unstandardized, limited, and low quality. Prizma.AI unlocks data that is on-demand, normalized, expansive, and complete, providing the foundation for strategic decision-making."

Proven Results and Market Impact

Trax customers utilizing the company's advanced solutions typically achieve 5-7% savings on annual transportation spend. The platform's ability to process complex global transactions, manage compliance across multiple jurisdictions, and provide real-time visibility enables enterprises to adapt to market challenges while building operational resilience.

Enhanced Security and Integration

Prizma.AI maintains the highest security standards with NIST certification, SOC Type 2 compliance, and comprehensive SSO integration capabilities. The platform's open architecture approach ensures seamless integration with existing enterprise systems while providing the flexibility to scale with business growth.

Industry Leadership and Vision

The launch of Prizma.AI reinforces Trax's position as the global leader in transportation spend management, serving hundreds of customers who collectively track over $22 billion in freight spend. The platform represents a strategic investment in the future of supply chain technology, where AI capabilities will continue to evolve and deliver increasing value.

"Your supply chain can make or break your business," Tablak noted. "At Trax, we're transforming supply chain chaos into a competitive edge through smart data. Prizma.AI represents the culmination of decades of expertise combined with the latest in AI technology to deliver solutions that weren't possible before."

Availability and Implementation

Prizma.AI is now available to new and existing Trax customers, with comprehensive migration support available for enterprises transitioning from legacy systems. The platform's cloud-based architecture enables rapid deployment while maintaining the robust security and compliance standards required by global enterprises.

Trax Technologies is the global leader in supply chain spend and compliance management solutions. For 25 years, the company has empowered organizations with globally complex supply chains to achieve greater control and visibility, delivering enterprise-wide efficiency, maturity, and value. Trax's cloud-based solutions serve hundreds of customers worldwide, providing comprehensive freight audit, data management, and strategic insights that transform supply chain operations. For more information, visit www.traxtech.com.

