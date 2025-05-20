Wadena County District Court Awards Over $2.4 Million in Damages to Man Paralyzed at Bull Riding Event

Beware of Bulls

WADENA, MN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant ruling by the Wadena County District Court, Court File 80-CV-22-905, Judge Doug Clark has awarded $2,412,826.81 in damages to plaintiff Scott Sellers, who was catastrophically injured during a “cowboy softball” event at the Nimrod Bull Bash in 2021. The ruling comes after a hearing on January 17, 2025, during which the court determined the full extent of Mr. Sellers' damages following a previous default judgment against event organizers Troy and Peggy Meech.

Mr. Sellers, who was represented by attorney Randy Knutson of Knutson Casey Law Firm, suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury after being tossed and trampled by a bull during the event. He sustained a C6-C7 vertebral fracture that resulted in permanent partial paralysis and the loss of use of his legs.

The court found that:

Mr. Sellers incurred over $675,000 in medical expenses and required significant home modifications to accommodate his disabilities.

He experienced a complete loss of earning capacity, with estimated lost wages of $1.03 million through retirement age.

He has endured ongoing pain, emotional trauma, and permanent disability, for which the court awarded $700,000 in non-economic damages.

Following the incident, Mr. Sellers underwent emergency spinal surgery in Fargo, ND, and was later transferred by air ambulance to Craig Hospital in Colorado for intensive rehabilitation. He remained hospitalized for 75 days. Medical records presented to the court also confirmed that Mr. Sellers continues to suffer from severe leg issues, chronic pain, anxiety, and PTSD, among other ongoing medical challenges.

“The injuries Scott suffered are life-altering,” said Knutson. “This judgment acknowledges the full scope of the physical, emotional, and financial toll he has endured and will continue to endure for the rest of his life. We are pleased the court recognized the seriousness of the harm done and granted the relief we requested.”

The final judgment was entered on April 15, 2025.

About Knutson Casey:

Knutson Casey is a Minnesota-based law firm focused on personal injury, civil litigation, and protecting the rights of those harmed due to negligence. With a strong record of advocating for the injured, the firm is committed to achieving justice for its clients.

Knutson Casey Law Firm

Phone: 507 344-8888

Email: randy@knutsoncasey.com

Website: www.knutsoncasey.com

Legal Disclaimer:

