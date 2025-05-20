JW Marriott Mexico City and Hotel Matilda in San Miguel de Allende Launch Exclusive Dual-Destination Luxury Experience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, two of Mexico’s leading luxury properties, JW Marriott Mexico City Polanco and Hotel Matilda in San Miguel de Allende, have joined forces to create a seamless new travel experience designed for discerning travelers.Launching in May 2025, the new package offers connected stays between JW Marriott Mexico City Polanco and Hotel Matilda. Itis designed for travelers from around the world who want to experience the full spectrum of Mexican culture, from the capital’s high-energy sophistication to the artistic soul of San Miguel de Allende, without compromising on comfort, service, or design. This is the first time two independently operated hotels with such distinct personalities have teamed up to offer luxury travelers a single, curated experience.“Travelers looking to experience the best of both of these dynamic, yet distinct cities now have an effortless way to do so,” said Bruce James, General Manager of Hotel Matilda. “Mexico City delivers cosmopolitan energy and style, while San Miguel de Allende offers a more intimate, artistic rhythm. This package lets guests immerse themselves in both—enhanced by the five-star service of two exceptional hotels.”The experience begins with two weekend nights at JW Marriott Mexico City Polanco, located in Mexico City's most stylish neighborhood. Just steps from the designer boutiques of Presidente Masaryk Avenue and across from the green expanse of Chapultepec Park, the property brings guests to the intersection of Mexico City's sophistication and cultural access.Guests can enjoy:● 314 newly renovated rooms with sleek, contemporary design● Dining at three new concept restaurants: Sendero, Corsi, and Archiebald● Craft cocktails and curated wines at Estación 29 and artisanal mezcal at the on-site Tahona● An outdoor pool with panoramic views of Chapultepec and Reforma● The JW Spa, offering facial and body therapies with vegan, organic productsAfter exploring the vibrant capital, guests will be whisked away in a private luxury SUV to San Miguel de Allende—a UNESCO World Heritage city celebrated for its cobblestone streets, colorful facades, and flourishing arts scene—arriving in under 3.5 hours from Mexico City.Here, the spotlight turns to Hotel Matilda, a boutique icon and member of Design Hotels. The property has long been a cultural tastemaker in Mexico, blending contemporary art, avant-garde gastronomy, and holistic wellness in a sophisticated and deeply personal setting.Guests can enjoy:● 32 uniquely designed rooms and suites, each with a modern twist on colonial architecture● Dining at Moxi, helmed by acclaimed chefs and featuring an internationally inspired menu crafted from seasonal ingredients● Signature cocktails at the intimate Monkey Bar, often accompanied by live music and creative pop-ups● The Matilda Spa, offering bespoke wellness treatments in a serene garden setting● A rotating exhibition of contemporary art, making the hotel feel like a gallery as much as a retreatBeyond the hotels, guests can dive into Mexico City's cultural scene. World-class museums like Museo Jumex, Museo Tamayo, and the National Museum of Anthropology are all nearby, while a quick ride brings visitors to Coyoacan, a leafy, bohemian neighborhood home to the Frida Kahlo Museum, artisan markets, and historic architecture. And, of course, Mexico City's acclaimed culinary scene offers everything from Michelin-starred fine dining to buzzy taquerias and mezcalerias.While staying at Matilda, guests can explore San Miguel’s iconic Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, visit the Fábrica La Aurora art complex, browse local galleries and artisan markets, or relax in the botanical gardens of El Charco del Ingenio. From rooftop wine tastings and jazz nights to walking tours through the city’s historic core, there’s no shortage of inspiration around every corner.Package DetailsFrom Polanco to San Miguel: The Package Includes● 2 weekend nights at JW Marriott Mexico City Polanco● Buffet breakfast for two● Private luxury SUV transfer to San Miguel de Allende (up to 4 guests)In San Miguel de Allende at Hotel Matilda:● 1 or 2 weekday nights● Continental breakfast for two● Exclusive cultural and culinary experiences curated by the hotelAs a bonus, Marriott Bonvoy members can earn points through the partnership thanks to Hotel Matilda’s affiliation with Design Hotels, giving travelers even more reason to book."This trip is much more than a transfer between cities; it is an opportunity to connect with the rich culture of Mexico while enjoying the luxury, comfort, and impeccable service that characterizes these great hospitality brands," said Daniela González, Director of Sales and Marketing for JW Marriott Mexico City Polanco.For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.hotelmatilda.com For general photos, click here!Media Contact: Carlos Lopezcarlos@enroutecommunications.com

