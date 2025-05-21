Apollo Tattoo to Debut June 1; Mayor Negrete Cuts Ribbon, Complimentary Piercings Offered

The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing studio storefront on Main Street in downtown Santa Monica Customers check out with owner Blue Mason at the Apollo Studio front desk The Apollo Studio front desk and jewelry display case area

Grand-opening features noon ribbon-cutting with Mayor Negrete and free piercings with jewelry purchase from one of LA’s largest BVLA & Kiwi Diamond collections.

As the first luxury tattoo and piercing studio in Santa Monica, it reflects the kind of creative and elevated local business that adds real value to our Main Street community.” — Mayor Lana Negrete

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio, Santa Monica’s first officially zoned luxury tattoo and piercing destination, will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 1, 2025 at 12:00 PM, featuring remarks and a photo opportunity with Mayor Lana Negrete.

The event marks the realization of a long-held vision by founder Blue Mason, whose mission is to position body art as a form of personal empowerment and healing through a luxury experience and consistent execution. Situated on the iconic Main Street corridor, Apollo is Santa Monica’s first officially zoned luxury tattoo studio in Los Angeles, blending art and hospitality.

“I’m proud to have supported the zoning changes that made Apollo Tattoo’s opening possible," said Mayor Negrete. "As the first luxury tattoo and piercing studio in Santa Monica, it reflects the kind of creative and elevated local business that adds real value to our Main Street community.”

Grand Opening Highlights:

- Ribbon cutting with Mayor Lana Negrete at 12:00 PM with media photo op

- Complimentary piercings with jewelry purchase from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM

- Meet the artists: demos and styling advice with founder Blue Mason and piercer Bunny

- $50 gift-card signup via onsite QR code

Inside the Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio:

Apollo’s bright, gallery-style lighting, clean architectural lines and marble flooring create a space that feels equal parts studio, art exhibit and spa. Artists and piercers schedule extra time for style and anatomy reviews. Tattoo clients receive full tattoo designs before tattooing begins. The studio offers personalized style consultations for every piercing, a practice uncommon in many Los Angeles studios. Apollo offers one of Los Angeles’ broader curated selections of high-end body jewelry, including pieces from:

- BVLA (Body Vision Los Angeles), an LA-based designer known for hand-finished, high-grade pieces; Apollo is among the few LA studios authorized to stock the collection.

- Kiwi Diamond, a Boutique manufacturer specializing in artistic gemstone ends and wide-ranging style combinations, from minimal studs to statement clusters.

“Apollo isn’t just a studio—it’s a space where people can trust the process, enjoy the experience, and leave with art they’re proud to wear,” said Blue Mason, founder and lead artist. “We believe body art deserves the same level of curation as any other fine design.”

Media Note:

Media are encouraged to attend. Photography and behind-the-scenes visual assets will be available during and after the event. To request exclusive images or interviews, please contact Blue Mason directly.

Event Details:

- Date: Saturday, June 1, 2025

- Time: 12:00 PM (Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, Photo Op, and Free Piercings Start)

- Location: Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio at 2625 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405

About Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio:

The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio provides custom tattoos, precision piercings and a curated selection of BVLA and Kiwi Diamond jewelry in Santa Monica. Founded by artist Blue Mason, the studio follows single-use sterilization and extended consultation protocols to deliver design-driven and personalized body art for clients in Los Angeles.

Media Contact:

Blue Mason, Founder

Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio

Email: tattoo (at) tattooartist (dot) com

Phone: +1 (310) 331-0605

Website: https://losangelestattooshop.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Theapollotattooandpiercingstudio/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theapollotattoostudio/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.