Exomad Green Announces World’s Largest Biochar Carbon Removal Agreement with Microsoft, Tracked by Carbonfuture MRV+

SANTA CRUZ DE LA SIERRA, BOLIVIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exomad Green , one of the largest producers of biochar carbon removal (BCR) credits globally, and the largest durable carbon removal (CDR) supplier in terms of delivery, has announced that it has reached a deal with Microsoft which will remove 1.24 million tonnes of CO₂ over a 10-year period. This is the largest BCR deal in history by volume, and among the largest across all forms of durable CDR.This long-term offtake agreement by Microsoft demonstrates biochar’s capability as a scalable, effective climate solution.The agreement marks the next phase of a proven, trusted relationship between Microsoft, Exomad Green, and Carbonfuture . It builds on previous transactions, the latest being from December 2023, when Microsoft purchased 32,000 tonnes of biochar carbon removal credits.Key Takeaways:- Exomad Green has signed the world’s largest biochar carbon removal (BCR) agreement with Microsoft - a 10-year deal to remove at least 1.24 million tonnes of CO₂, signaling that biochar has reached industrial-scale readiness.- This is among the largest deals in Durable Carbon Removal to date. The agreement delivers durable climate impact, stable project financing, and a roadmap for how industrial-scale carbon removal can be done with integrity.- The deal establishes dMRV as a backbone of quality and integrity, with Carbonfuture MRV+ contractually embedded to digitally track every tonne and enable third-party verification and certification under the Puro.earth Biochar Methodology.- This agreement empowers Exomad Green to continue progressing toward its goal of sequestering one megatonne of CO₂ annually by 2027.- This deal raises the bar for sustainable biomass sourcing, with a state-of-the-art Forest Monitoring Center at Exomad Green monitoring biomass sourcing and working alongside Microsoft and Carbonfuture to ensure that biomass inputs meet high environmental and ethical standards over the full 10-year term.“Today’s historic deal is testament to the relationship we have formed between Microsoft and Exomad Green, powered by Carbonfuture’s dMRV”, commented Diego Justiniano, CEO of Exomad Green. “Microsoft has shown true climate leadership and commitment by seizing the immediate potential of biochar as a carbon removal solution that is measurable and scalable, while demonstrating significant co-benefits across communities and in improving soil quality.”Biochar is a stable form of carbon produced by heating biomass in the absence of oxygen. It can be produced with minimal emissions and is a powerful soil enhancer. In this case, biochar is added to soil, where it will remain for hundreds of years, while improving soil health.Exomad Green’s unique approach transforms sustainable forestry residues – waste biomass that would otherwise be incinerated in firepits at sawmills – into biochar. It then delivers this biochar to local communities to use in agricultural soil improvement programs.This model delivers several co-benefits for the local indigenous communities and the broader population including soil health enhancement to increase agricultural productivity, reductions in local air pollution, and decreased urban fire risk due to lower incidence of sawmill residue incineration.Additionally, this deal incorporates several key features that are setting a new benchmark for how large-scale biochar carbon removal agreements are structured across the industry.- Biomass sourcing traceability: Through the implementation of a dedicated Forest Monitoring Center, Exomad Green is able to trace the origin of all biomass, ensuring transparency and enabling consistent monitoring of supplier practices to uphold rigorous biomass sustainability requirements.- Product quality assurance: Regular quality testing ensures that the biochar consistently meets high international standards, reinforcing its value and effectiveness in carbon sequestration and soil enhancement.As of today, Exomad Green has a market share of 27% of the deliveries according to CDR.FYI data, making it the leading durable CDR supplier, sequestering more than 120.000 tonnes of CO₂ by April 2025. Exomad Green’s BCR production is certified under the Puro.earth Biochar Methodology.A cornerstone of the agreement is the contractual integration of Carbonfuture MRV+, the leading independent digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) system for durable carbon removal. This ensures that every tonne of CO₂ removed is tracked across its entire lifecycle—from carbon capture to credit issuance—enabling third-party verification and certification under the Puro Standard. This approach establishes a new bar for high-integrity, scalable, and measurable CDR.“This agreement sets a new precedent for how quality is built into carbon removal from day one,” said Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture. “By embedding dMRV into the contract, this deal delivers the transparency and traceability the market needs as it scales toward megatonnes of impact.”Exomad Green will continue scaling its biochar carbon removal production toward the goal of sequestering one megatonne of CO₂ annually. The company currently operates biochar production facilities in Concepción and Riberalta, which were recently expanded to double their capacity. Construction is now underway for its third facility, with two additional sites in the planning stages.Brian Marrs, Senior Director of Energy & Carbon Removal at Microsoft, said, “Microsoft is pleased to build on our relationship with Exomad Green and Carbonfuture to deliver high-quality, high-impact, and high-integrity durable CDR through biochar. We value Exomad Green’s commitment to high standards for biomass sustainability and traceability through its establishment of a new Forest Monitoring Center and recognize biochar’s significant co-benefits for community and soil quality in addition to its carbon removal potential.”This landmark agreement represents a significant milestone in the deployment of high-integrity, scalable carbon removal solutions. By committing to remove at least 1.24 million tonnes of CO₂ over the next decade, Microsoft and Exomad Green are demonstrating what’s possible when corporate climate leadership aligns with industrial-scale implementation. Beyond carbon sequestration, the project intends to deliver high-impact co-benefits to more than 250,000 people in the regions of Concepción, Riberalta, and nearby communities in Bolivia.

