Gov. Ferguson Signs HB 1392 to Improve Reimbursements, Strengthen Medicaid, Improve Access to Care in Washington State

Pictured: WSMA Government Affairs Director Sean Graham, WSMA contract lobbyist Amy Brackenbury, Gov. Bob Ferguson, and WSMA CEO Jennifer Hanscom.

With its Medicaid Access Program bill now law, the Washington State Medical Association joins 50-state coalition to stop nationwide Medicaid cuts

The Medicaid Access Program is premised on the simple idea that Medicaid recipients deserve the same expert medical care as everyone else and the best way to do that is to increase reimbursement rates” — WSMA President John Bramhall, MD, PhD

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington state’s physician community is celebrating today after House Bill 1392 , legislation sponsored by Rep. Nicole Macri (D-Capitol Hill) that establishes the Medicaid Access Program, was signed into law by Gov. Bob Ferguson on Monday, May 19. Both the culmination of a multiyear coalition effort led by the Washington State Medical Association and the first step in a longer journey to increase access to services provided through Washington state’s Medicaid program, HB 1392 establishes state law designed to leverage federal dollars, invest in Washington’s Medicaid program, and allow physicians and advanced practitioners to take more Medicaid patients.“Our work to increase access to routine preventive and acute primary and specialty care in Washington state is certainly not done, as Medicaid is under grave threat by Republicans in Congress,” says WSMA President John Bramhall, MD, PhD. “But the passage of our Medicaid Access Program bill is a moment that needs to be acknowledged. HB 1392 represents so much hard work by our many partners in the physician community, all of whom were driven by a compassionate desire to ensure Washingtonians can access the care they need.”Despite the fact that nearly 1 out of every 4 Washington residents is on Medicaid, the state effectively limits their access to primary and specialty care services by not paying the full cost of care. It’s been decades since the Washington State Legislature has provided a broad-based reimbursement rate increase for physicians and practitioners serving Medicaid patients, with Washington’s specialty Medicaid reimbursement rates among the worst in the nation. This underpayment means that many clinics and medical groups cannot afford to see the number of Medicaid patients who need care. As designed, the Medicaid Access Program will leverage federal funding to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates for all professional services provided by physicians, physician assistants, and advanced practice registered nurses from all specialties to at least Medicare levels and will index to inflation. Details on the Medicaid Access Program can be found here.“The Medicaid Access Program is premised on the simple idea that Medicaid recipients deserve the same expert medical care as everyone else and the best way to do that is to increase reimbursement rates,” says Dr. Bramhall.Approval of the Medicaid Access Program represents a critical step in a long journey toward a healthier Washington. Over the past several months, the WSMA has been working in coalition with all 50 state medical associations to stop federal cuts to state Medicaid programs . In addition, the WSMA will be working in the coming months with the governor’s office and the state Health Care Authority to seek required approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for the Medicaid Access Program. The Medicaid Access Program in HB 1392 was designed to comply with current federal regulations.The WSMA would like to thank Rep. Macri for championing the legislation, the many physician organization partners and individual physicians that provided support and testimony for HB 1392, including the Washington Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Washington State Radiology Society, TRA Medical Imaging in Tacoma, Beth Ebel, MD, Jay Fathi, MD, Anna McKeone, MD, Douglas Seiler, MD, Lloyd Stambaugh, MD, Chelsea Unruh, MD, and the dozens of other state specialty societies, county medical societies, medical associations, clinics and medical groups, and hundreds of individuals who sent messages to legislators, submitted letters and op-eds to media, supplied data, and otherwise supported HB 1392.* * *About the Washington State Medical AssociationThe WSMA represents nearly 13,000 physicians, resident physicians, physician assistants, and medical students across all specialties and practice types in Washington state. The WSMA has advocated on behalf of the house of medicine for more than 125 years. Our vision is to make Washington state the best place to practice medicine and receive care.

