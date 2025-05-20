Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Warns Consumers About Sales Tactics Used by Some Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Companies

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley warns consumers that some over-the-counter hearing aid companies are using misleading sales tactics when reaching out to the public.

“Consumers should only have their hearing tested by a qualified audiologist or hearing instrument specialist,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Over-the-counter, direct-to-consumer, hearing aids are not regulated by the FDA.”

May is National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, and consumers, especially senior citizens, are encouraged to have their hearing tested by a qualified specialist. Hearing loss leads to many co-morbidities, including cognitive decline, falls, depression, cardiovascular issues, and an increased risk of dementia.   

Attorney General Jackley’s Consumer Protection Division offers these consumer safety tips when dealing with these companies or others offering a service.

  1. Research the company first before you purchase the product. Be skeptical of online reviews and endorsements.
  2. Know your cancellation and refund rights. Pay attention to the timeframes and conditions for returns and refunds.
  3. Only a hearing screening and opinion from a hearing professional can tell you what type of hearing device will work best for you.
  4. Talk to your physician.
  5. Have a family member help you when making such a selection.
  6. Finally, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is!

Consumers who believe they have been a victim of a scam resulting from such a transaction should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/, You may be helping someone else out by reporting what you’ve encountered.

                                                                              -30-

