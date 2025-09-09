Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley Announces Former State Employee Sentenced For Forging Her Own Medical Marijuana Card

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Attorney General’s Office, 605-773-6878 

 PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Pierre woman has received a suspended imposition of sentence for earlier pleading guilty to one felony count of Offering a False or Forged Instrument for Filing, Registering, or Recording after falsifying her own medical marijuana card while she was an employee of the South Dakota Department of Health.

Alexandra Feiner, 24, was sentenced Tuesday in Hughes County Circuit Court. She faced a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The defendant was sentenced to two years in prison, all suspended; placed on probation for two years, and fined $500.

“There are 14,000 state government employees in South Dakota and the overwhelming majority work hard for South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The behavior of one should not reflect poorly on the majority.”

The crimes occurred in March 2024. The defendant avoided both the medical provider certification requirement and the fee.

The State Department of Health cooperated with the investigation conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

