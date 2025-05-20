Scalish Construction Debuts Lakewood Trinity Block

Scalish Construction Logo Frank and Maria Scalish Trinity Block Lakewood

Shops, Markets, Greenspace, and Events Open to the Public

LAKEWOOD , OH, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scalish Construction today announced the public debut of Lakewood’s historic Trinity Block on Sunday, June 29, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The community event will feature a curated makers market, a live DJ, and food and beverages from local favorites.

“We are thrilled to reintroduce this historic area of Lakewood as a destination location in Greater Cleveland,” said Maria Scalish, chief executive officer of Scalish Construction. “From the maker's market to the lush green spaces, we welcome the community to experience the new Trinity Block.”

Selected by the City of Lakewood in 2019 for the adaptive reuse and redevelopment of Detroit Avenue between Hall and Westlake Avenues, Scalish Construction has beautifully restored the former site of Trinity Lutheran Church to include a unique blend of businesses, retail shops, and dining locations alongside beautiful green spaces, a rain garden, outdoor seating, and a bocce ball court.

“I am passionate about creating a meaningful legacy for the community,” said Frank Scalish, president of Scalish Construction. “We are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents while protecting the environment for future generations.”

The City of Lakewood, Lakewood City Council, and Lakewood Heritage Advisory Board presented Scalish Construction with the 2025 Preservation Award in recognition of the company’s rehabilitation and adaptive reuse of Trinity Block.

About Scalish Construction

Founded in 2008 and based in Lakewood, Ohio, Scalish Construction is a general contractor serving the Greater Cleveland area. From private homes and office buildings to retail storefronts, medical offices, and restaurants, Scalish serves discerning clients across the region. The company’s mission is to build a Greater Cleveland through design and construction services that elevate communities, restore historic structures, and make buildings better for people and the environment. Its vision is to complete each project with exemplary artistry, craftsmanship, and service while honoring the past and promoting environmentally responsible systems and technologies of the future.

