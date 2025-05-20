Adesso Announces EasyTouch 1500 Ergonomic Keyboard Series with German Engineered Cherry Key Switches at Computex 2025.

Featuring Cherry MX Key Switches Ergonomic Design for Comfort with Reliable Performance Featuring swappable RED Cherry MX key switches

Adesso announced the EasyTouch 1500 Series, featuring Cherry switches, ergonomic design, and multi-OS support for power users and pros.

Integrating Cherry switches into our keyboards offers customers a broader range of performance options. This partnership is a turning point in our mission to deliver more choices and higher quality.” — Allen Ku, President of Adesso.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adesso Inc ., a leading provider of innovative desktop and mobile peripheral accessories, proudly announces the launch of the new EasyTouch 1500 Series—a revolutionary line of ergonomic, multi-OS mechanical keyboards designed for maximum customization, performance, and now enhanced with German-engineered Cherry MX mechanical key switches.This strategic integration represents a major milestone in Adesso’s commitment to delivering superior user experiences through innovation and the use of top-tier components.Globally recognized for exceptional craftsmanship and precision engineering, Cherry key switches have long set the gold standard in the keyboard industry. Cherry’s German-engineered switches incorporate tungsten steel components—delivering superior hardness, corrosion resistance, and strength, making them significantly more robust and reliable than many competing options.Key Product Highlights – Adesso EasyTouch 1500 Ergonomic SeriesCustomizable Design – Swappable keycaps and switches let users personalize both aesthetics and tactile feedback.Supports driver-level customization – Compatible with QMK and VIA, empowering users to create custom macros, remap keys, and design personalized layouts with precision.Copilot AI Shortcut Key – Instant access to Microsoft Copilot AI for streamlined productivity.RGB LED Backlighting – Dynamic lighting effects enhance visibility and style.CHERRY MX Switch Technology – Available in Red, Green, Blue, Brown, and Black for tailored key feel.Sound Absorbing Gasket – Reduces keystroke noise for a quieter, more comfortable typing experience.Multi-OS Compatibility – Seamlessly supports Windows, macOS, Android™, and more.Flexible Connectivity – Wired USB-C, Bluetooth, and 2.4 GHz wireless options for versatile use.The EasyTouch 1500 Series with Cherry switches is now available through authorized Adesso distributors and partners.About Adesso:For more than 30 years, Adesso has led the way in computer peripheral innovation. As a top brand in North America and the UK, Adesso remains committed to enhancing user experiences through cutting-edge technology. To support global demand and ensure a resilient supply chain, the company has expanded its manufacturing footprint across Asia, including facilities in China, Taiwan, and Vietnam.For more information, visit adesso.com.Or email: sales@adesso.com

