Syracuse University and Ireland’s BiOrbic Sign MOU to Advance Markets for the Biobased Economy

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month at the All Island Bioeconomy Summit held in Co. Meath, Ireland, it was announced that BiOrbic, Research Ireland Centre for Bioeconomy, comprising 12 leading Irish research universities in Ireland, signed a joint memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Dynamic Sustainability Lab housed at Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York.

BiOrbic and the Dynamic Sustainability Lab are both committed to interdisciplinary approaches to discovery and innovation that tackle the opportunities to develop cost-effective biobased innovations including circular approaches. One of the near-term actions arising from the memorandum of understanding will be the development of joint approaches to leverage the rapidly emerging utility of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data.

“This MOU formalizes and greatly expands our initial collaboration to leverage our shared dedication to advancing biobased markets in the United States and European Union through joint research, outreach and workforce development,” says Dr. Jay Golden, director of the Dynamic Sustainability Lab and the Pontarelli Professor in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University.

Derek O’Brien, BiOrbic executive director, said, “We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with the Dynamic Sustainability Lab and Syracuse University. The challenges we face as a society today are not confined within borders and it is only through collaboration and partnership that we can build a better and sustainable future. The circular bioeconomy presents a significant opportunity for economic growth in Ireland and the United States. The bioeconomy is the part of the economy which uses renewable resources from agriculture, forestry and the marine industry to produce food, feed, materials and energy, while reducing waste, in support of achieving a sustainable and climate neutral society."

About BiOrbic, Research Ireland Centre for Bioeconomy

BiOrbic, a Research Ireland Centre for Bioeconomy, serves as a platform for knowledge and collaboration, bringing bioeconomy researchers, industry professionals, policymakers and communities together to solve grand societal challenges. Hosted at University College Dublin and supported by 12 Irish universities, BiOrbic aims to restore our natural ecosystems, harvest biological resources sustainably, develop alternatives to fossil products and repurpose waste, supporting Ireland to emerge as a leader in the global bioeconomy.

About The Dynamic Sustainability Lab at Syracuse University

Launched in 2021, The Dynamic Sustainability Lab is a non-partisan think tank and research lab which examines the opportunities as well as risks and unintended consequences resulting from the rapid transition to a new generation of sustainable technologies, strategies and policies. The lab’s focus is in providing interdisciplinary scientific approaches that support organizations in realizing the transition by identifying the dynamic risks and developing strategies, models, data and tools to achieve success.

