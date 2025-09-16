Partnership between Sony Electronics and the Newhouse School brings Leading Edge Tech to Classrooms

Dynamic alignment between global leader in audiovisual technology and nation’s top communications school will help prepare students for career success.

This exciting partnership with Sony is more than an enhancement in technology—it’s a strategic investment in our students’ futures. ” — Mark Lodato, Newhouse School Dean

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sony Electronics is partnering with the Newhouse School at Syracuse University to provide state-of-the-art equipment, hands-on training and world-class industry expertise as part of a collaboration that will prepare students for careers in media, entertainment and visual communications.

The dynamic alignment brings together the global leader in audiovisual technology and the nation’s top communications school. Sony leaders will take part in workshops, seminars and other events, providing mentorship, thought leadership and experiential learning opportunities for students, both in Syracuse and beyond campus.

Sony and the University will celebrate the collaboration Sept. 17 during Sony Signature Innovation Day at Newhouse, featuring demonstrations of Sony’s latest imaging and broadcast technology with students, faculty and staff. The day will culminate with a conversation between Sony Imaging Products and Solutions Americas President Theresa Alesso, and Newhouse Dean Mark J. Lodato.

“Sony is pleased to expand its relationship with Syracuse through the renowned Newhouse School’s investment in our latest innovative tools and technologies, which are advancing the art, technique and proficiency of tomorrow’s communications professionals,” Alesso said.

“Sony shares in Syracuse’s dedication to elevate and enrich teaching and learning experiences through pioneering solutions that support a practical and hands-on curriculum, and continue to produce the best and brightest communications students who are redefining journalism, broadcast, content creation and visual storytelling,” Alesso added.

Sony’s cutting-edge equipment will be integrated into Newhouse’s premier learning environments, including the Dick Clark Studios, reinforcing the Studios’ reputation as the preeminent venue for broadcast journalism, television and film education in the country.

Besides student-produced news broadcasts, TV shows and film projects, the Dick Clark Studios host nationally-televised broadcasts of sporting events on the ACC Network. The partnership with Sony highlights a shared dedication to excellence in sports broadcasting; now, students honing their craft producing coverage of ACC games will be working with top-of-the line Sony technology.

The collaboration will also benefit visual communications students pursuing careers in photography or cinematography. Innovation Day will showcase Sony’s flagship VENICE digital cinema camera, as well as the BURANO compact cinema camera, along with the company’s pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ), Alpha and FX2 camera lines.

These tools represent the next generation of broadcast, cinema and visual technology, aligning with Newhouse’s commitment to Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) 2110 standards for future studio upgrades.

“This exciting partnership with Sony is more than an enhancement in technology—it’s a strategic investment in our students’ futures,” Lodato said. “This reflects a shared commitment with Sony to excellence in broadcasting, multimedia journalism and content creation.”

This new alliance further develops the existing relationship between Syracuse University and Sony and holds the potential to grow beyond the Newhouse School.

Sony’s imaging color science, widely regarded as best-in-class, will provide students with unmatched image rendition across the entire production process—from camera to display. Sony’s Alpha imaging products and LED wall technology will enhance the quality of student work in still, cinema and broadcast formats.

Additionally, Sony’s Ci Media Cloud cloud-based collaboration solution will introduce students to professional media asset workflows used across the motion picture and broadcast industries.

The collaboration also opens doors for deeper engagement with Sony’s professional network, offering exposure to real-world learning experiences and potential career pathways. Industry leaders already rely on Sony equipment, making the partnership a seamless extension of Newhouse’s mission to deliver career-ready education.

