Syracuse University Among First Universities to Provide Campus-Wide AI Access to Anthropic's Claude for Education

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syracuse University today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) research and safety company, to provide every student, faculty and staff member with access to Claude for Education, Anthropic’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence designed specifically for academic environments. With this collaboration, Syracuse becomes one of the first universities in the United States to deliver institution-wide access to Claude, underscoring its position as the most digitally connected campus in the nation.

This partnership builds on Syracuse’s long-standing leadership in digital innovation. From being one of the earliest adopters of campus fiber networking to its partnership with JMA Wireless to power a private 5G network and transform the JMA Wireless Dome into the most connected collegiate stadium in the country, Syracuse has consistently invested in future-ready digital infrastructure and resources.

“Expanding access to Claude for all members of our community is another step in making Syracuse University the most digitally connected campus in America,” says Jeff Rubin, senior vice president and chief digital officer. “By equipping every student, faculty member and staff member with Claude, we’re not only fueling innovation, but also preparing our community to navigate, critique and co-create with AI in real-world contexts.”

With Claude, Syracuse students, faculty and staff will have access to advanced AI tools that support academic research, streamline administrative tasks, foster creativity and enable innovative teaching and learning.

“Generative AI is already reshaping how we think, work and learn,” says Lois Agnew, vice chancellor, provost and chief academic officer. “By making Claude available to everyone at Syracuse, we are providing a safe, trusted, ethical and powerful platform that empowers students, faculty and staff to harness AI’s potential—in the classroom, the lab or in other scholarly and creative pursuits.”

Anthropic says this partnership is a model for higher education.

“We’re excited to partner with Syracuse University to bring Claude for Education to their entire University community. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to preparing students with the AI fluency skills they’ll need while maintaining academic integrity and critical thinking at the core of education,” says Johanna Bowman, Anthropic education partnerships lead.

For community members already using Claude, they will experience:

- enhanced usage limits designed for academic work and research;

- collaborative learning through shareable Projects for group work and peer review;

- advanced capabilities including processing 500+ page documents;

- access to academic integrity tools with Learning Mode that guides discovery;

- Claude’s latest models for different academic needs; and

- a privacy-first design, as Claude for Education does not train on student or educator data, ensuring academic work remains private and secure.

The Information Technology Services team will support the rollout of this new tool, ensuring the technology is easily accessible and educating the community on responsible use across disciplines. All students, faculty and staff can request access to Claude starting Wednesday, Sept. 24, by visiting getclaude.syr.edu. Training resources and workshops will be offered to help users maximize the platform.

