Basic Education hosts Limpopo G20 Provincial Indaba, 21 May

The G20 Education Working Group will tomorrow, Wednesday 21 May host three hundred delegates at the G20 Limpopo Education Provincial Indaba at the Ranch Hotel outside Polokwane.

Stakeholders, experts, and Senior government officials will form part of the much-anticipated Provincial Education Indaba that is set to deliberate on two key Priorities, Quality Foundational Learning and Educational Professional Development for a changing world. Led by the G20 Education Working Group, the Limpopo Provincial Education Indaba will be held under the theme “Educational Professionals Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability seeks to benchmark the country’s education standards with the G20 countries and to adopt the best practices.

The Limpopo Provincial Education Indaba continues to build-up to the G20 summit that will in November 2025 bring together the heads of state and representatives of G20 countries, selected invited countries as well as international organizations to discuss economic and business issues.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event planned as follows;

Date: Tomorrow, 21 May 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: The Ranch Hotel, Polokwane

For media enquiries and confirmation of attendance, please contact;

Terence Khala

Media Relations Officer: DBE

Cell: 081 758 1546

Mike Maringa

Director: Communication Services

Cell: 066 283 9117

#G20SouthAfrica

#GovZAUpdates