Language, Culture, and Connection: Maine Expands Global Reach with Portugal Agreement

Pictured left to right: Fred Ravan, President of Educators for a Multilingual Maine (EMME); Melissa O’Neal-Low, Maine DOE Director of Special Projects; Page Nichols, Maine DOE Chief Innovation Officer, Dan Chuhta, Maine DOE Deputy Commissioner; Pender Makin, Maine Education Commissioner; Tiago Araújo, Consulate of Portugal in Boston; João Caixinha, U.S. Coordinator for the Portuguese Language Programs and Education; and Ayesha Hall, Maine DOE Director of Strategic Partnerships.

On May 6, 2025, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) formalized a new partnership with the Portuguese Ministry of Education by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), establishing deeper collaboration around language education, educator exchange, and international engagement.

Held at the Burton M. Cross Building in Augusta, the signing ceremony was both symbolic and strategic. It reflects the continued commitment of the Maine DOE to expanding access to meaningful global learning opportunities, especially those that promote multilingualism and cross-cultural understanding in Maine schools.

“This agreement is about more than language,” Ayesha Hall, Director of Strategic Partnerships, said. “It’s about connection—building a bridge between Maine educators and the Portuguese-speaking world and opening doors for students to see themselves as global citizens.”

The agreement outlines several key areas of collaboration:

Support for Portuguese language instruction in Maine schools

Opportunities for teacher and student exchange

Professional learning and resource-sharing between Portuguese and Maine educators

The MOU also enhances the portfolio of existing partnerships that the Maine DOE maintains with countries including Spain, France, Germany, Taiwan, and China. Each agreement contributes to the department’s broader vision for culturally-responsive and globally-informed education.

Following the signing, representatives from both governments gathered with invited guests for conversation and light refreshments—a moment to celebrate the relationship and set the tone for the work to come.

More information about the Portugal MOU and other international MOUs can be found on the recently updated Global Partners Network webpage, which serves as a central hub for international programs and educator resources and partnership opportunities.