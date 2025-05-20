Black American Gen Zers Use Social Media to Stay Connected to Entertainment, News, and Brands

Young Black Consumers and Social Media Horowitz Research, A Division of M/A/R/C® Research

3 in 4 Black Gen Z consumers use social media apps every day or almost every day, with YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram being their top-used platforms.

Social media strategies that leverage Black influencers who resonate authentically with young Black Gen Zers are really critical in order for brands to reach this demographic.” — Adriana Waterston

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social media is a powerful platform for young Black American consumers to stay connected to media and entertainment, news on current events, and their favorite brands. According to Horowitz’s annual report, FOCUS Generation Next, 3 in 4 (75%) Black Gen Z consumers use social media apps every day or almost every day, with YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram being their top-used platforms. Two-thirds (67%) of Black Gen Zers use TikTok regularly, over-indexing compared to total Gen Zers (55%). They also report higher usage of X (formerly Twitter) than overall Gen Zers.

In a fragmented streaming ecosystem, social media plays a key role in content discovery among Black Gen Z viewers. The study finds that a majority (79%) of Black Gen Zers say that they started watching a show because of a clip they saw on social media at least occasionally. This segment also uses social platforms to keep up with shows they watch. For example, when they miss a live episode of a show, more than half (55%) of Black Gen Z viewers report watching episode recaps on social media at least occasionally.

Black Gen Z consumers also rely on social platforms for news on current events. For more than half (54%) of Black Gen Zers, social media is the top source of news information, followed by friends and family (36%). In addition, almost half (47%) of this segment relies on social media more than traditional news outlets to find out what's going on in the world. Black Gen Zers prioritize news and information relevant to the Black community, as well as social justice issues.

Beyond news and entertainment, Black Gen Zers look to social media to engage with brands. For instance, almost half (46%) of Black Gen Z consumers say that they have clicked on an ad from a brand that shows up on their social media feed at least occasionally. In addition, 1 in 4 (25%) Black Gen Zers say that they use social platforms to stay connected with brands whose products they love.

“There are tremendous opportunities for brands at the intersection of social media and culture—especially when trying to reach Gen Z given their diverse, intersectional identities,” notes Adriana Waterston, Executive Vice President and Insights & Strategy Lead for Horowitz Research, a division of M/A/R/C Research. “Social media strategies that leverage Black influencers who resonate authentically with young Black Gen Zers are really critical in order for brands to reach this demographic.”

The FOCUS Generation Next 2024 study integrates data from Horowitz’s core syndicated studies to highlight similarities and distinctions in Gen Z consumer behaviors and attitudes compared to the general market. This report covers everything from subscriptions to viewing behaviors to opportunities for advertising and takes the pulse of Gen Z on key social and political issues. The sample sizes for each survey range from 512-1,080 Gen Z respondents (aged 13-27) in the U.S., depending on the study. Data have been weighted to Census.

CONTACT

For more information about the FOCUS Generation Next 2024 report, visit: https://www.horowitzresearch.com/syndicated-research/focus-generation-next/. To purchase a report, schedule an interview with an analyst, or to request specific data, please contact Adriana Waterston: adrianaw@horowitzresearch.com, 914-325-4516.

ABOUT HOROWITZ RESEARCH, A DIVISION OF M/A/R/C RESEARCH

Horowitz Research is a leading provider of consumer market research specializing in consumers and their relationships to media, content, and technology with a particular expertise in cultural insights among America’s Black, Latinx, Asian, international, LGBTQIA+, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha audiences. The company offers a full suite of à la carte syndicated reports as well as custom quantitative and qualitative consumer research for companies ranging from small start-ups to the Fortune 500. In 2023, Horowitz Research was acquired by M/A/R/C Research, a Texas-based research and insights firm. For more information, visit www.horowitzresearch.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.