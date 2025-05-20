2025 Scholarship for Peace and Security online component concludes following record number of applications

The online component of the 2025 OSCE Scholarship for Peace and Security concluded on 16 May. In total, 137 young professionals, selected from a pool of over 2,500 applicants, completed six weeks of intensive virtual learning and live discussions.

The OSCE Scholarship for Peace and Security, with its strong focus on youth empowerment, contributes to building a new generation of leaders. Conflict prevention and resolution in the context of arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation were the focus of the discussions between the participants and the instructors. The training programme covered a wide range of topics, including conventional arms control, non-proliferation of small arms and light weapons, weapons of mass destruction, and the prevention of terrorism and violent extremism.

“I now understand so much more about the challenges facing today’s security architecture, the importance of cross-cutting issues, and the vital work the OSCE does to uphold the principles of peacebuilding and conflict resolution,” said Manizha, a participant from Tajikistan.

Another participant, Aysenur from Turkiye, highlighted that the programme not only increased her understanding of arms control and disarmament issues in general but also gave her a deep insight into the OSCE’s comprehensive approach to security.

Looking ahead, a group of selected graduates will be invited to Vienna in November for an on-site training on the work of various international organizations and diplomatic negotiations.

A closing event was held with this year’s participants and representatives from the OSCE participating States supporting the programme; Andorra, Finland, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Spain and the United States.