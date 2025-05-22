Incubeta launches ‘NOT Cannes’–an alternative event for marketing leaders not in Cannes

Not Cannes brings together marketers for conversation and networking in London for a great cause

Agency to host future CMOs who are not in Cannes to network under the London sky, with entertainment including drag bingo, and fundraising for future talent.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incubeta is joining the excitement during the week of Cannes Lions to host an event in London for those people not heading to the French Riviera.A global leader in digital marketing, Incubeta helps clients navigate complexity in today’s ever-accelerating pace of change, to deliver results that outperform.The purpose of the event is to connect senior marketing leaders in a relaxed and fun environment, facilitating the important conversations they might be missing by not making it to France.At the heart of ‘NOT Cannes, but a pretty good marketing meet-up’, is a Drag Bingo fundraiser, compered by Drag Queen Dixie Normous. The bingo is in support of Brixton Finishing School (BFS), an organization dedicated to providing under-represented young talent with access to careers in advertising, marketing, and creative industries.The event aims to celebrate the work of BFS to help create a more inclusive industry by making it more accessible to under-represented groups within society. Clients and partners can get involved by sponsoring or donating prizes for the Bingo.Only an estimated 0.65% of the worldwide industry, and 5.14% of UK Marketing and Advertising get to go to Cannes in any one year*. (Cannes attendee figures, UK Industry size figures, worldwide industry size figures)Dylan Wanigasekera, Chief Revenue Officer of Incubeta UK, said: “As well as celebrating the work, many important conversations happen at Cannes Lions. Yet it’s a small percentage of the industry who go.“We want to bring together marketing leaders who are staying in the UK, to celebrate the industry and facilitate conversations and networking without being in Cannes.“By blending entertainment, networking, and a strong social impact, we’re giving brands and partners a chance to be part of something memorable while supporting a great cause”The event will take place on Wednesday 18th June, 2025 at Huckster, London. Book your place. About IncubetaGlobal marketing agency, Incubeta, empowers ambitious brands to harness marketing as a key driver of sustainable growth and long-term business success. With over two decades of experience and a global presence spanning 18 offices, Incubeta partners with leading brands like L’Oreal, ING, M&S, Les Mills, and Hyundai to transform complexity into clarity, drive innovation, prove value, and achieve measurable growth.Through its Seamless Approach, Incubeta removes barriers that hold marketing back and unlocks its full potential. By integrating creative, media, data, and technology across platforms, partners, and teams, Incubeta delivers transformative strategies and award-winning execution that drive growth, improve efficiency, and redefine what marketing can achieve.More than just solving today’s challenges, Incubeta empowers businesses to outperform targets, exceed expectations, and outpace competitors. Discover how Incubeta redefines the possibilities of marketing at incubeta.com and follow them on Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

