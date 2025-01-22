Incubeta poised for growth following a raft of new client acquisitions and award wins

Digital marketing strategies that drive sustainable business growth, deliver short term impact, with an adaptive approach to tech, data and AI, support success.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incubeta, a global leader in digital marketing, is set to kick off 2025 with momentum after a stellar performance in 2024, with a string of new clients welcomed into the business and some high-profile industry accolades.The success was a result of Incubeta’s commitment to digital marketing strategies that drive sustainable business growth over the long term, while delivering short term impact, with an adaptive approach to tech, data and AI.A global leader in digital marketing, Incubeta helps clients navigate complexity in today’s ever-accelerating pace of change, to deliver results that outperform. As a result, the company welcomed 442 clients worldwide including ING in The Netherlands and HelloFresh in the DACH region.In the UK, the business won 82 clients. Among these wins, Incubeta was selected to partner with Popeyes UK to elevate its geo-targeted marketing, aiming to capture market share across key cities with high-impact, AI-powered creative.The agency was also appointed by END. Clothing to enhance the fashion retailer’s data maturity, delivering a more personalised and intuitive customer experience across multiple digital touchpoints, including PPC, CRM, and social media, globally.And it won the pitch to manage WH Smith’s paid search, social, and display campaigns to drive growth across online and high street channels.Incubeta’s acquisition of Shout Bravo, a UK-based organic search and content specialist, significantly strengthened its proprietary Total Search platform. This AI-powered solution leverages real-time data signals to optimise search marketing campaigns with precision, ensuring that every dollar spent is maximised for impact.Together with the earlier acquisition of Persuasion, a leading data and analytics company in Asia, these strategic additions enhance Incubeta’s Total Search offering, seamlessly integrating PPC and organic search for smarter, more effective digital marketing campaigns.Andrew Turner, Managing Director of Incubeta UK, said: "2024 was a fantastic year for Incubeta, where we supported clients to outperform their targets and set new benchmarks for what can be achieved in digital marketing.“As we move into 2025, we’re well positioned to continue this momentum, helping brands navigate complexity and build sustainable growth with the power of technology, data, and creativity."UK MD Turner was recognised among the Top 15 in the Performance Marketing World Power List, among a number of industry accolades. In addition, Claire Burgess, UK Operations Director, featured in The Media Leader Future 100 List. Incubeta also collected several prestigious UK awards for its client work. These included Gold in the Fashion category at the Performance Marketing World (PMW) Awards for its innovative work with Nobody’s Child and it was also highly commended in six categories at the Performance Marketing Awards (PMAs), including Best Integrated Campaign for MZ Skin and Best Use of Data and Insights for LOVE Theatre at the Performance Marketing Awards. Incubeta also won Best use of Amazon for Pure Fishing at the European Paid Media Awards and Silver for Smile Generation at The Drum Awards for Healthcare & Pharma, and Incubeta’s work for Electrolux collected two Highly Commended at Marketplace Awards.The agency further strengthened its position as a thought leader in innovation with its flagship annual conference Tomorrow’s World in collaboration with Google in London. More than 200 clients and partners gathered to see presentations including ‘Driving Growth through Seamless Omnichannel Experiences’ with Nobody’s Child and The Perfume Shop and ‘Expanding Performance Up the Funnel’ with Tails.com. The agency also hosted events on How to Start with TikTok Shop and Sustainability in Marketing.

