Oxfam reaction to announcement that Israel will allow a limited amount of aid into Gaza

Reacting to the announcement that Israel will allow a limited amount of aid into Gaza, Wassem Mushtaha, Oxfam’s Gaza Response Lead, said:

“While some aid was allowed into Gaza today, it will only be a trickle amongst a sea of need. For over 70 days Israel has been starving the people of Gaza, depriving them of food, water, medicine and essential supplies while escalating its cruel and indiscriminate bombing campaign. Two million people are on the brink of famine, and they are not just starving, but also traumatised, sick and displaced from their homes.

“The limited entry of aid into Gaza cannot be mistaken for meaningful progress, especially alongside the expansion of Israel's brutal bombing campaign across the Gaza Strip. It is not a turning point, but at best a narrow concession that seems to reflect mounting international pressure.

“Oxfam is also concerned about Israel’s plan to take over aid operations. Instead of restoring access, this emerging system centres on restrictive border crossings, military-controlled corridors, and opaque conditions that exclude local and experienced humanitarian organisations and hinder the impartial delivery of aid.

Bushra Khalidi, Oxfam’s Policy lead in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Gaza, said:

“What is urgently needed is not new obstacles on the ground, but for all crossings to be opened to allow a full and proper humanitarian response, that allows real access, with safe corridors and respect for international humanitarian law, a call mirrored by 22 donor countries and the EU, in a joint statement released earlier today. These are factors we also hope will be at the forefront of discussions when the EU Foreign Affairs Council meets on Tuesday the 20th to address the need to review the EU IL association agreement based on a lack of compliance with human rights and humanitarian law.

“A token convoy does not equal progress, only sustained, accountable access through every crossing will end the impunity that keeps aid from flowing. We must also see an end to the relentless bombing and attacks on Palestinian people, with an urgent and permanent ceasefire, alongside justice and accountability for all.”